InventHelp Inventor Develops Simulated Heavy Push/Pull Exercise Machine (OSK-181)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to engage in simulated train pulling without pulling an actual train," said an inventor, from Madison Heights, Mich., "so I invented the TRAIN PULL TRAINER. My design would allow fitness enthusiasts to simulate a wide range of pushing or pulling exercises in a controlled environment and within limited space."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to simulate pushing or pulling large heavy objects during a leg workout. In doing so, it eliminates the need to find a large outdoor space and large weighted objects. As a result, it increases convenience and safety and it could enhance a lower-body and core workout. The invention features an innovative and space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, commercial fitness facilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

