My Eyelab Opens New Stores in Birmingham Area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My Eyelab , a leading optical retailer offering accessible and affordable eye care and eyewear, will open its newest locations in Birmingham late May and late June, with another to follow later in 2022. Located at 1711 Montgomery Highway in the Riverchase area and 5413 Highway 280, Suite 103 at the Cahaba Market, the two stores opening mark My Eyelab's debut in Alabama.

Franchise owners Zain Attawala and Sagar Panjawani are optimistic about the expansion. "Moving into the Birmingham area with these three new locations gives us a lot of opportunity for growth and to capitalize on the optical market here," says Attawala.

Under the leadership of founder and CEO Daniel Stanton, My Eyelab is a retail brand of Now Optics, which also includes Stanton Optical. My Eyelab has led the optical industry in ocular telehealth by leveraging proprietary innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable eye exams, eyeglasses, and contact lenses. Tapping into its network of affiliated doctors, to date the company has conducted over 2 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer in the Birmingham area. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has not hindered My Eyelab's success, as its proprietary telehealth technology minimizes the risk without compromising quality eye care.

By combining their industry-leading telehealth technology and various monthly payment options through third party vendors, My Eyelab is delivering on their promise of modernizing the eyecare experience for all that's more affordable and accessible than ever before.

On top of that, an assortment of over 1,000 frames and top contact lens brands to fit both style and budgets allows consumers the ultimate freedom to experiment with unique, stylish designs that fit their personal style. For convenience, the new My Eyelab stores around Birmingham accept both same day appointments and walk-ins for your eye exams and eyewear needs.

Hours for the Hoover Riverchase and Cahaba Market stores are Monday – Saturday 9 am to 7 pm. For more information or to schedule an appointment go to www.myeyelab.com or call 1-800-EYE TEST.

ABOUT NOW OPTICS:

Now Optics is a leader in the eye care industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation's fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 250 corporate and franchise locations in 28 states while delivering affordable eye health solutions. The company consistently ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday and was ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's list of Top New Franchises in 2021. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelabfranchise.com .

