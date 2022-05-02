Regional Center of Orange County Announces 2022 Spotlight Award Honorees 10 Individuals and Organizations Honored for Workon Behalf of People with Developmental Disabilities

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) will honor 10 individuals and organizations at its 25th annual Spotlight Awards Monday, May 2. Guest-hosted by Emmy Award-winning reporter Michele Gile of CBS2/KCAL9, the event is happening virtually through streaming media (for the third time, due to the COVID pandemic), with a welcome by Nancy Bargmann, Director of the Department of Developmental Services for the State of California, and introduction by RCOC Board Chair Chip Wright.

RCOC created the Spotlight Awards in 1997 to honor those in Orange County who have advanced the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities. The 2022 Regional Center of Orange County Spotlight Award Recipients are:

About Regional Center of Orange County: Regional Center of Orange County is the private, nonprofit organization contracted by the State of California to coordinate lifelong services and supports for more than 23,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. The Regional Center is the first stop for those seeking to obtain local services and supports to help them live safely and with dignity in the community. Developmental disabilities include intellectual disabilities, autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Learn more at www.rcocdd.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Regional Center of Orange County