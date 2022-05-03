Best-in-class: Howard Hanna partners with Lone Wolf Technologies for brokerage transaction management, digital marketing, and more

Nation's largest privately held real estate company provides Lone Wolf's leading transaction management, digital marketing, and business intelligence solutions

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") and Howard Hanna Real Estate Services ("Howard Hanna") are thrilled to announce an expansion of their partnership that extends the broker version of Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition), the real estate industry's most-used transaction management solution, as well as top digital marketing tools, Boost, Connect, and Spacio, plus business intelligence from BrokerMetrics®, to the entire brokerage.



Lone Wolf Transactions is the number-one transaction management solution for real estate agents and brokers in North America. Howard Hanna's brokerage solution comes with a complete set of tools for agents, brokers, and staff, including built-in eSignature, a mobile application, and real estate's most robust broker file review process. Lone Wolf's digital marketing solution, Boost, delivers fast, easy, and effective digital ads to Facebook and Instagram, as well as to the most popular sites on the internet; while Spacio and Connect provide mobile tools for open house/event lead capture and client collaboration, respectively. The final piece to Howard Hanna's technology suite from Lone Wolf is BrokerMetrics, which delivers real-time data analysis on market share and market dynamics.

These solutions combine to provide a complete experience from listing to close and beyond, putting leading technology in the hands of Howard Hanna's agents and brokers, so they have everything they need to run their business, improve profits, and deliver superior results to their buyers and sellers.

"We're thrilled to partner with Howard Hanna, one of the biggest and best real estate companies in the U.S.," said Kyle Hunter, GM of Franchise for Lone Wolf. "This partnership represents the best of the real estate and technology worlds coming together to significantly improve marketing, transactions, and business management for everyone involved. Combined, these solutions offer Howard Hanna's agents and brokers a real estate experience like no other, which in turn helps them do the same for their clients."

Howard Hanna is the largest privately held brokerage in the U.S. and the fifth-largest brokerage overall, with more than 125,000 transaction sides in 2021 and $36.5 billion in sales volume*. Since using Boost, Howard Hanna has seen over 337,000 leads generated a month, as well as a staggering 8.8% click-thru rate on their digital advertising efforts. In the last 30 days alone, Howard Hanna's advertising with Boost has netted over 15 million impressions and 94,000 total engagements from consumers.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Lone Wolf and extend these amazing solutions to our company," said Howard W. "Hoby" Hanna, IV, President of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. "There are so many technology providers out there, but none can match the breadth of brokerage functionality of Lone Wolf. With Boost and Transactions already being used by our agents and brokers, the proof speaks for itself: Our partnership with Lone Wolf has already yielded significant results, and I'm confident it will continue to give our agents and brokerages a competitive edge in the marketplace in the years to come."

*As disclosed by the RISMedia Power Broker Report

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, Dallas, TX, and Minneapolis, MN.

About Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is the largest privately held real estate broker in the United States. The full-service real estate company has nearly 500 real estate, mortgage, insurance, title, and escrow service offices across 13 states, including Allen Tate Realtors® in the Carolinas and F.C. Tucker Company in Indiana, with more than 14,000 sales associates and staff, including many of the industry's top-producing real estate agents. For more information, visit www.HowardHanna.com.



