Brian Borack Joins Customertimes as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes, a global Salesforce integration and implementation partner, today announced that veteran technology and software services leader Brian Borack has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mr. Borack formerly served as COO of SoftServe, a digital services company, and a leader of BMC Software, where he built and managed global development teams, including one of the largest product teams in Ukraine. Recently, he was the CEO and Co-Founder of RelayiQ, a no-code platform for developing AI/ML-based applications.

At Customertimes, Mr. Borack will ensure customers succeed in their digital transformation journeys by leveraging leading technology platforms. Additionally, he will work with the Sales and Delivery teams to transform product and service offerings, solidifying the company's global position as a trusted source for enterprise platform integrations, custom development, product support, and proprietary software.

"Mr. Borack's experience in the software space makes him the ideal fit for us," says Dmitry Sidnev, CEO at Customertimes. "His growth-minded approach to technology development and scalable services will make an immediate impact, and his deep connection to the people of Ukraine closely aligns with our mission to stand with our colleagues who have been impacted by the war."

As Mr. Borack gets started, he looks forward to impacting the growth the company has recently experienced.

"Customertimes has an incredible base of leading enterprise clients around the world," he says. "This company has the unique ability to offer consulting, development, and product expertise, and our leadership within the Salesforce ecosystem is a key differentiator. There is tremendous demand for the skills that Customertimes has to offer, and I am ready to help our customers maximize their technology investments."

To learn more:

About Customertimes

Customertimes Corp. is a global consulting and software firm dedicated to making the top IT technologies accessible to customers. With more than 4000 projects completed and 1600+ highly skilled experts, our solutions are engineered to help clients realize true business transformation and achieve maximum value from their technology investments. An early entrant into the Salesforce consulting and implementation space in Eastern Europe and an award-winning product development organization, Customertimes Corp. has headquarters in New York City, with regional offices in London, Paris, Toronto, Kyiv, Poznan, Riga, and Podgorica. For more information, visit www.customertimes.com.

Media Contact:

Meriel Sikora

Customertimes

212-520-0059

meriel.sikora@customertimes.com

View original content:

SOURCE Customertimes Corp