Campari® Poised to Bring Great Stories to Life Through 75th Festival de Cannes

As an Official Partner of the Festival de Cannes, Campari will Continue its Legacy Within the World of Cinema Through a Series of Unique Experiences that Celebrate the Pursuit of Great Stories

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Campari® , the iconic Italian red aperitivo, is proud to announce its first year as an official partner of the world-renowned Festival de Cannes , and its presence at this year's 75th edition of the iconic event, running from May 17 - 28.

Campari Official Partner of Festival de Cannes (PRNewswire)

Campari will bring great stories to life across a series of immersive events throughout the year, beginning with Festival de Cannes. The partnership will be a continuation of Campari's existing legacy in the world of cinema and its never-ending pursuit to unlock the creativity, individuality and Red Passion of others.

Throughout the Festival, Campari will offer an immersive lounge space that brings people into the world of Campari. The Campari Lounge, housed inside the prestigious Palais des Festivals, will act as a central point throughout the Festival, hosting a series of events. It will also offer the perfect venue to discover and taste Campari, the unforgettable ingredient sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous and best-selling cocktails, such as the iconic Negroni , which recently ranked as the No. 1 best-selling international classic cocktail in Drinks International's 2022 report. The unique nature of Campari's vibrant red color and its multi-layered, inimitable taste stimulate the senses through a captivating and timeless cocktail-tasting experience.

Guests of the lounge will enjoy cocktails masterfully prepared and served by the distinguished bartenders of the Camparino in Galleria - the legendary bar opened by Davide Campari in Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in 1915, which today proudly holds the position of #27 in the World's 50 Best Bars list.

Over the course of the Festival itself, Campari will host an array of exclusive events to inspire attendees in the pursuit of their own stories, culminating with a special, private evening for Campari guests on May 21 in the heart of La Croisette.

Since its creation, Campari itself has pushed the boundaries of cinema to go beyond the norm. The brand's relationship with cinema started in the 1920s as a platform to express its Red Passion and creativity in an intriguing and mysterious way, starting with unique collaborations with artists as well as a notable partnership with Federico Fellini on a TV advertisement in 1984. This rich history has continued in recent times with Campari Red Diaries, a series of short films with iconic acting and directing legends such as Paolo Sorrentino, Clive Owen, Zoe Saldana, Ana De Armas and many others, with the legacy set to continue this year. In addition to Red Diaries, Campari has demonstrated the brand's dedication to championing cinema and Red Passion among industry creatives in recent years with partnerships at top film festivals and award shows. Campari has celebrated film industry pioneers through its exclusive spirits partnership for the 57th, 58th and 59th New York Film Festivals; sponsorship at the 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards; and sponsorship at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards®.

Campari Group's Head of Global Marketing, Julka Villa, comments, "Campari believes great stories are a timeless showcase of creativity and passion, coming together in a journey that goes beyond the expected. We are incredibly excited to take this journey with the Festival de Cannes, an iconic partner, in celebration of great storytelling. Given our heritage and long-standing appreciation for cinema, having a presence at Festival de Cannes is an exciting next step for us to continue our legacy in the world of film, and we look forward to welcoming our guests at the Campari Lounge beginning May 17."

Whether you'll be enjoying Campari at Festival de Cannes later this month or while watching a film from the comfort of your home, please remember to do so responsibly.

ABOUT FESTIVAL DE CANNES

The Festival de Cannes is an event that brings together the world's film professionals around an official competition and an International Film Market, whose highly media-oriented aspect makes it one of the first annual international events, contributing to the world cinematic influence.

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari, the iconic, unforgettable Italian red spirit sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in color, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 21 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

ABOUT CAMPARI AMERICA

Campari America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari America are two legends in the American spirits industry. The first, Skyy Spirits, was founded in San Francisco back in 1992. The second is the world-famous Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where they have been making the world's finest whiskies since the 1800's. Both companies were purchased by Davide Campari-Milano and together they form Campari America, which has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Jean-Marc XO Vodka®, Lallier® and Bisquit & Dubouché®

Campari America is headquartered in New York, New York. More information on the company can be found at www.campariamerica.com , www.facebook.com/campariamerica , Twitter: @CampariAmerica , Instagram: @CampariAmerica , and www.camparigroup.com . Please enjoy Campari America brands responsibly and in moderation.

