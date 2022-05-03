CARFAX IDENTIFIES VEHICLES TARGETED MOST OFTEN FOR CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT

The Top 10 Most Targeted Vehicles and What Consumers Can Do to Protect Themselves

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalytic converter thefts have soared in recent years, thanks in large part to the spiking prices of precious metals. Thieves are removing catalytic converters by cutting them from beneath vehicles, and that can be a rude awakening for car owners. Not only will the car make a loud noise when started, but it can cost owners thousands of dollars to replace that missing catalytic converter.

Carfax logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carfax) (PRNewswire)

So just how prevalent is catalytic converter theft? The National Insurance Crime Bureau, which tracks thefts reported to insurance companies, says the number of those reports increased about 977% from 2018 to more than 14,000 in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available.

To help consumers, CARFAX has compiled a nationwide list of the top targets for these precious-metal thieves:

1985-2021 Ford F-Series pickup trucks (F-150, F-250, etc.) 1989-2020 Honda Accord 2007-17 Jeep Patriot 1990-2022 Ford Econoline vans 1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks 2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox 1997-2020 Honda CR-V 1987-2019 Toyota Camry 2011-17 Chrysler 200 2001-21 Toyota Prius

Depending on where you're located in the country, certain vehicles are targeted more heavily. We have a break down by region here.

These lists were compiled by looking at CARFAX service reports for catalytic converter replacements from more than 60,000 service shops across the country from 2019 through the first three months of 2022.

Car owners looking to prevent catalytic converter theft should:

Park in a well-lit area.

Park in your garage if possible, instead of in the driveway or on the street.

If you must park in a driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights.

Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device.

Have a muffler shop etch your vehicle's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the converter and spray it with a highly visible, high-heat paint. Doing so enables law enforcement to track converters, which in turn could lead police to the thieves.

To learn more about catalytic converts and why they're stolen:

