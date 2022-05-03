First-Ever National Report: 80 Israeli-Founded Unicorns Now Have Headquarters in U.S.

California (32), New York (26), Massachusetts (10), and New Jersey (4) top the list

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are currently 80 Israeli-founded unicorns based in the United States, according to the United States – Israel Business Alliance. Each of the companies has at least one Israeli founder and its global or regional headquarters in the United States. A unicorn is a privately held company with a valuation of $1 billion or more. This is the first time that a comprehensive list of U.S.-based Israeli-founded unicorns has been compiled.

"On the surface, Israeli innovation is a flashy red Corvette that draws considerable capital investment on the strength of exciting game-changing solutions," USIBA president Aaron Kaplowitz said. "But underneath the hood, Israeli innovation is a Ferrari: a powerful economic engine that employs tens of thousands of Americans and generates billions of dollars in local economies."

The 80 Israeli-founded unicorns mark the most ever to exist in the United States at one time. The nine states with Israeli-founded unicorn headquarters are California (32), New York (26), Massachusetts (10), New Jersey (4), Florida (2), Illinois (2), Texas (2), Oregon (1), and Washington (1).

"Five years ago, the number of Israeli-founded unicorns around the world peaked at 18," Kaplowitz said. "Today, in the U.S. alone, there are two states with more."

The combined total valuation for all 80 unicorns amounts to $224.8 billion. That puts the average value for the Israeli-founded unicorns in the U.S. at $2.81 billion. Rapyd, located in California, tops the list with a $15 billion valuation, followed by Washington-based Tanium at $9 billion. Snyk, in Massachusetts, and Pagaya, in New York, both carry $8.5 billion values. Nineteen companies hold a $1 billion valuation.

The 80 companies have collectively raised more than $36.2 billion in private capital. Five unicorns have individually raised $1 billion or more: TripActions (California, $1.5 billion), Snyk (Massachusetts, $1.4 billion), Trax (California, $1 billion), Fireblocks (New York, $1 billion), and Tanium (Washington, $1 billion). OrCam, in contrast, has raised roughly $100 million, the least of any Israeli-founded unicorn. Based in New York, OrCam's technology assists people with visual impairments and was founded by some of the co-founders of Mobileye. In 2017, Intel acquired Mobileye for $15.3 billion – the largest exit in Israel's history.

"While Manhattan and Silicon Valley are generating Israeli-founded unicorns at an unprecedented clip, the real story here is that Israeli founders are identifying states beyond New York and California as viable options to grow their companies," Kaplowitz said. "And unicorns don't just fall from the sky, so these states with one or two unicorns could serve as effective ambassadors to the next batch of up-and-coming Israeli founders looking to source local talent and establish a robust U.S. presence."

Israeli-Founded Unicorns Based in the United States

Company Valuation Unicorn Date State Solution Exabeam $2.4B June 2021 CA Security automation Placer.ai $1.0B Jan. 2022 CA Foot traffic analytics Sunbit $1.1B May 2021 CA Buy now, pay later Rapyd $15.0B Dec. 2019 CA Payments platform Redis Labs $4.0B Aug. 2020 CA Database management BigPanda $1.2B Jan. 2022 CA IT software solution Next Insurance $4.0B Oct. 2019 CA Insurance for small businesses Armis $3.5B Jan. 2020 CA Agentless device security Gong $7.25B Aug. 2020 CA Revenue intelligence Houzz $4.0B Sept. 2014 CA Home design and decorating Salt Security $1.5B Dec. 2021 CA API security TripActions $7.25B Nov. 2018 CA Corporate travel management Wiz $6.0B Mar. 2021 CA Cybersecurity for cloud Wiliot $1.0B July 2021 CA IoT Platform Cloudinary $2.0B Dec. 2021 CA Media experience platform Dremio $2.0B Jan. 2021 CA Big data curation AppsFlyer $2.0B Jan. 2020 CA Mobile marketing analytics At-Bay $1.35B July 2021 CA Cyber insurance Deel $5.5B Apr. 2021 CA Payroll and compliance Firebolt $1.4B Jan. 2022 CA Data warehousing Fundbox $1.1B Sept. 2019 CA Cash flow optimization Gusto $9.5B July 2018 CA Payroll, benefits, and HR Hailo $1.1B June 2021 CA AI chipmaker HoneyBook $2.4B May 2021 CA Workflow platform RapidAPI $1.0B Mar. 2022 CA API marketplace SpotOn $3.2B May 2021 CA Restaurant & retail payment Trax $3.0B July 2019 CA Retail analytics Viz.ai $1.2B Apr. 2022 CA AI disease detection & care Cato Networks $2.5B Nov. 2020 CA SaaS platform Noname Security $1.0B Dec. 2021 CA API security Tipalti $8.3B Oct. 2020 CA Accounts payable Veev $1.0B Mar. 2022 CA Home-building tech Augury $1.0B Oct. 2021 NY Machine health diagnostics Axonius $2.6B Mar. 2021 NY Cybersecurity asset management BigID $1.25B Dec. 2020 NY Data privacy & protection Capitolis $1.6B Mar. 2022 NY Tech for global capital markets Cheq $1.0B Feb. 2022 NY Go-to-market security Claroty $1.95B June 2021 NY Industrial cybersecurity Fabric $1.0B Oct. 2021 NY Micro-fulfillment tech Fireblocks $8.0B July 2021 NY Digital assets platform Forter $3.0B Nov. 2020 NY Fraud detection for retailers Gett $1.1B June 2018 NY Corporate transportation management Hibob $1.65B Oct. 2021 NY HR tech Immunai $1.0B Oct. 2021 NY Hi-Res profiling of immune system K Health $1.5B Jan. 2021 NY Telemedicine Melio $4.0B Jan. 2021 NY Accounts payable tool Oosto $1.0B July 2021 NY Facial recognition OpenWeb $1.1B Nov. 2021 NY Online community engagement OrCam $1.0B Feb. 2018 NY Device for visually impaired Pagaya $8.5B June 2020 NY AI underwriting solution Papaya Global $3.7B Mar. 2021 NY Workforce management Selina $1.2B Dec. 2021 NY Hospitality Sisense $1.0B Jan. 2020 NY Business analytics Vast Data $3.7B Apr. 2020 NY Storage software Veho $1.5B Dec. 2021 NY Last mile delivery Verbit $2.0B June 2021 NY Transcription & caption platform Via $3.3B Mar. 2020 NY On-demand transit & software Yotpo $1.4B Mar. 2021 NY E-commerce marketing Aqua Security $1.0B Mar. 2021 MA Cloud native security Cybereason $5.0B Aug. 2019 MA Cyber detection & response Earnix $1.0B Feb. 2021 MA Critical systems for banks & insurers Formlabs $2.0B Aug. 2018 MA 3D printing & manufacturing Infinidat $1.6B Oct. 2017 MA Data storage Lusha $1.5B Nov. 2021 MA B2B sales & marketing Pentera $1.0B Jan. 2022 MA Cyber penetration tests Snyk $8.5B Jan. 2020 MA Platform for securing code Tomorrow.io $1.2B Dec. 2021 MA Weather intelligence platform Transmit Security $2.2B June 2021 MA Passwordless Authentication Celsius Network $3.5B Sep. 2021 NJ Crypto lender DriveNets $1.0B Feb. 2021 NJ Telecommunications service provider eToro $8.8B Dec. 2020 NJ Social trading and multi-asset brokerage OwnBackup $3.35B Jan. 2021 NJ Data management & analytics Insightec $1.0B Mar. 2020 FL Focused ultrasound equipment Memic $1.0B Aug. 2021 FL Robotic-assisted surgery Bringg $1.0B June 2021 IL Delivery logistics Landa $2.0B June 2018 IL Digital printing & nanotech Island $1.35 Mar. 2022 TX Secure browser for enterprise NextSilicon $1.5B June 2021 TX Semiconductor processing Orca Security $1.8B Mar. 2021 OR Cybersecurity for cloud Tanium $9.0B Mar. 2015 WA Endpoint management & protection

About the United States – Israel Business Alliance The mission of the United States – Israel Business Alliance is to strengthen the economic relationship between individual states and Israel. Learn more about the impact Israeli companies are having on local communities at www.nyisrael.org.

