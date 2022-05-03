Front Range's Favorite Seasonal Garden Market Opens Six Locations in 2022

Plum Creek Garden Market Expands to Serve Colorado Gardeners

DENVER, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardening enthusiasts are preparing for a fruitful season and Plum Creek Garden Market is ready to provide quality plants which include perennials, annuals, vegetables, fruits, herbs, and of course, gorgeous hanging baskets. Plum Creek has opened six locations this spring to serve Front Range gardeners, boasting more than 700 varieties of plants.

Plum Creek founder Jeremy Friedman started with one seasonal garden market in 2013 and has grown the business to include six locations in 2022, with the Boulder location as the newest. In recent years, longstanding retail garden centers have closed due to a variety of reasons, leaving customers without places to buy their plants and flowers.

"It feels great that we can help fledgling as well as experienced gardeners fulfill their vision for their outdoor space," said Friedman. "Gardening is such a personal endeavor and brings so much joy to people young and old. Each year we look forward to helping our Front Range customers by providing quality plants, flowers and other garden support."

Locations for spring 2022 are listed below.

BOULDER

2851 Valmont

Boulder, CO 80301

(303) 870-1537

CASTLE ROCK

1506 S. Wilcox St.

Castle Rock, CO 80104

(720) 630-1461

DENVER

8510 Northfield Boulevard

Denver, CO 80238

(720) 682-2977

ERIE

130 Wells St.

Erie, CO 80516

(720) 693-0544

GOLDEN

17204 S. Golden Rd.

Golden, CO 80401

(720) 692-8153

LITTLETON

AT THE ASPEN GROVE SHOPPING CENTER

7301 S. Santa Fe Dr.

Littleton, CO 80120

(720) 693-1161

Plum Creek Garden Market, voted Best Outdoor Pop-Up Garden Market by Westword readers, started in Castle Rock, Colorado in 2013 to fill a community demand desiring access to locally grown, high-quality flowers and plants. Please follow PCGM at the following social media sites: https://www.instagram.com/plumcreekgardenmarket/ https://www.facebook.com/plumcreekgardenmarket/.

