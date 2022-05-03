Historic $2.5 Billion Investment to Reimagine the City of South Fulton; Kicks-off with Community-Focused Park Renovations

Phase I will transform Tucker Memorial Park into a new sports-experience complex.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBI Development is moving forward with a project that will advance and further strengthen the City of South Fulton's growing community and business district. By transforming more than 94 acres of land, BBI will create the heart of the city's center. Phase I will focus on the enhancement of Tucker Memorial Park; redesigning all outdoor recreation areas and adding amenities. Improvements slated for Phase I include new fences, installing all season turf, adding a football stadium and track, updating the baseball and softball fields and adding multi purpose fields.

The park improvements are a part of a comprehensive plan which include the mixed-use development "Town Center at Mansa Park" during Phase II later in the year. The development is the first of its kind and will encompass community park enhancements, four (4) twenty-five-story hotels, office buildings with 800,000 square feet of trophy office space, luxury residential housing, affordable housing, an outdoor amphitheater, a walking trail and green space, parking deck, and a luxury retail entertainment campus; while being fully equipped with green infrastructure and net zero energy solutions. Five miles from Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson Airport and minutes to downtown Atlanta, this development is the prime location for the convergence of Metro Atlanta and surrounding districts.

"I am already looking forward to the great experiences young people, adults and families will enjoy as a result of Phase I," stated Jeff Butler, CEO, of BBI Development. "Phase I illuminates our focus and commitment to the local community and the growth of the City of South Fulton." Designed by award-winning Piper O'Brien Herr Architects, BBI Development's project will uniquely focus on inventive design geared toward transforming neighborhoods into cohesive, community-driven environments.

BBI Development's global portfolio includes projects that combine office, entertainment, residential, retail, and hotel uses, including nationally recognized branded developments. BBI Development is a partner that constructively anticipates and responds to the changing needs of retailers, shoppers, office tenants and their employees, travelers, diners, investors, civic leaders and the surrounding community.

For more information, visit: towncenteratmansapark.com.

For press inquiries, contact: tialer@towncenteratmansapark.com

