Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results

NEWPORT, R.I., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market hours on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, along with an accompanying presentation that will be available with our Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PRNewsfoto/Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

The company will host a teleconference to discuss the Company's first quarter 2022 financial results, including a question-and-answer session with management, at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

To access the teleconference, please dial 866-518-6930 (domestic) or 203-518-9797 (international) approximately ten minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference Conference ID: PANLQ122.

A recording of the call will also be available for one week following the teleconference and will be accessible by calling 800-938-1584 (domestic) or 402-220-1542 (international).

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Emily Blum

Prosek Partners

973-464-5240

eblum@prosek.com

Gianni Del Signore

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

401-846-7790

Investors@pangaeals.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.