SKYPAD Opens an Office in Paris, France

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky I.T. Group, the home of the B2B SaaS platform SKYPAD, announced today the opening of its new sub-office in Paris, France. The office recently opened and is located in Paris' most advanced city of information and communication technologies, Issy-les-Moulineaux. The main headquarters remains in New York City, New York.

As a global leader in product performance analytics for major global retailers and brands, it just made sense to open an office to serve the European and international markets. Europe has always been one of the priority markets for SKYPAD. In response to growing demand for speedier insights and transparency on sell-through data between retailers and suppliers, this new office represents the strategic expansion for continued growth overseas.

With the Paris office, Sky I.T. Group aims to assist their current portfolio of European and international partners, including such brands as; Balmain, Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta, The Row, and Rag & Bone. These companies, plus many more, who utilize SKYPAD, have headoffices located in Europe.

Having an office with closer proximity, to current and potential international clients, should be much more convenient for all parties. The new office will enable Sky I.T. Group to create a cohesive service network and further strengthen their SKYPAD service capabilities with this region.

Extremely excited about the opening of the Paris office, Gil Hakami, VP Business Development of Sky I.T. Group, had this to say, "We had such an amazing response with the launch of SKYPAD on the US market, we wanted to offer our expertise to the European market as well. Our focus has always been to help the relationship between retailers and brands evolve. SKYPAD has proven to do this in the US, so we are confident EU will follow."

About SKYPAD

The SKYPAD platform supports the collaboration of the world's most recognizable brands with the top retailers across the globe. Leveraging automation and self-serve reporting, SKYPAD provides insights into product and location level trends that drive planning, forecasting, and supply chain decisions, refining the consumer shopping experience.

Today, SKYPAD services over 4,000 users, from 2,000+ brands across several industry verticals and geographic regions. Our client portfolio of industry leaders includes Gucci, Prada, Tory Burch, Burberry, and L'Oréal. SKYPAD supports sell-through data in various source formats from 350+ of the world's top retailers, including Nordstrom, Saks, El Corte Ingles, Selfridges, Printemps, and Galeries Lafayette.

