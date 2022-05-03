Stonehenge NYC Welcomes Genius Gems to Chelsea

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stonehenge NYC, a leading real estate company in New York City, is pleased to announce that Genius Gems will open its Manhattan flagship location at 555 Sixth Avenue, the retail portion of the luxury residential building 101W15.

This 9,650 square foot space will offer Chelsea residents a spot to enjoy the establishment's STEM-based experience.

"Genius Gems is excited to be opening its NYC flagship at 555 6th Avenue," says Jennifer Romanoff, Ed.M., Founder & CEO of Genius Gems, and a former NYC public middle school teacher. "My husband Marc and I always dreamed of opening Genius Gems in Manhattan. We are thrilled to bring our unique STEM experience, featuring the world's largest collection of magnetic tiles, to Chelsea and the surrounding community. We can't wait to unleash the creativity and indomitable spirit of New York City."

Andrew Taub and Benjamin Birnbaum of Newmark represented the landlord (Stonehenge NYC). Kenji Ota and Kevin To of Cushman and Wakefield represented Genius Gems. The asking rent for the space was $80 per square foot.

"We are thrilled that Genius Gems chose 555 Sixth Avenue for its NYC flagship location. I am confident that this unique concept will be a valuable addition to the Stonehenge NYC retail portfolio and the surrounding Chelsea neighborhood", said Ofer Yardeni, Chairman and CEO of Stonehenge NYC.

About Genius Gems:

Conceived in 2013, Genius Gems is a STEM-based experience for all ages. They offer a mix of activities including design challenges, competitions, team-based games, and creative play. Genius Gems' vision is to create a space that will provide both children and adults with a learning environment centered around hands-on creativity, interacting with peers, critical thinking, and having fun.

About Stonehenge NYC

Founded by Ofer Yardeni in the early '90s, Stonehenge NYC is a vertically integrated, private real estate company with expertise in investing, operating and developing communities that are environmentally, socially and governmentally responsible. Stonehenge, together with its investment partners, owns and manages a portfolio of properties in New York City valued at approximately $2.5 billion. The portfolio comprises 27 income-producing properties with over 3,200 apartments representing 3.5 million square feet of prime real estate.

