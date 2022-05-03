TEQUILA DON JULIO CELEBRATES 80TH ANNIVERSARY BY HONORING 80 MEXICANS SHAPING CONTEMPORARY CULTURE THROUGH THEIR CRAFTS FOR ONE REASON - POR AMOR

This Cinco de Mayo, Tequila Don Julio is offering authentic ways to celebrate the many achievements of the Mexican community that do what they do, for the love

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty years ago, Don Julio González founded Tequila Don Julio out of passion, dedication, and commitment – the same characteristics that fuel the love behind anything worth doing. This Cinco de Mayo, Tequila Don Julio is marking its 80th year of devotion to tequila making by honoring 80 individuals who embody the same level of love for their craft as Don Julio González did for his. The inspiring list of 80 devoted Mexicans from around the world, soon to be published on TIME.com, has been collated not on the basis of fame, wealth or power, but rather to celebrate those who pursue their passions and cultivate their crafts all for one reason: Por Amor (for the love).

The Tequila Don Julio 80 list is spotlighting the incredible Mexican community to demonstrate the immeasurable value that Mexico and Mexican individuals are making on modern culture, craft and creativity around the world. The Tequila Don Julio 80 will feature a range of notable figures including, fashion designer Victor Barragán, activist Saskia Niño de Rivera, journalist Lydia Maria Cacho, and singer-songwriter Sofia Reyes along with DJ Eric Dlux, artist Claudio Limón, bartender Julio Xoxocotla and more.

"I am incredibly proud of my Mexican roots and heritage – it's the core of who I am," says Sofia Reyes. "Tequila Don Julio has been the staple tequila in my family and my culture for generations so I couldn't be more honored to be partnering with a brand that is helping to drive our culture to bigger places. 'Por Amor' is my life's mantra and to be included alongside other Mexicans who also have so much love for what they do, is a remarkable recognition."

With a renewed outlook this year to celebrate more than ever before, Cinco de Mayo offers the perfect opportunity for the authentic celebration of Mexican culture, devotion and love. That's why Tequila Don Julio is providing various ways to spotlight Mexican individuals doing what they do por amor while encouraging genuine celebrations with those who make Cinco de Mayo so special.

The Don Julio Cinco: With the full return of Cinco de Mayo celebrations, the Don Julio Cinco is also making a comeback this year to help consumers celebrate! As bartenders, restaurant workers, and especially the Mexican workers (who keep this hospitality industry going year after year) are all welcoming us through their doors again, we now have a special seat at their Cinco de Mayo celebrations to enjoy the crafted cocktails, culinary creations and connections to culture that they extend to us por amor .

Por Amor Sweepstakes: Inspired by the love demonstrated by the Tequila Don Julio 80 list honorees, the brand wants to hear what you do por amor. Los Angeles and New York City residents ages 21+ can text 'AMOR' to 24272 and share what they do for the love, for the chance to win a $150 gift card and an at-home personalized cocktail experience delivered straight to their doors. People can enter through May 5, 2022 and up to five winners will be selected. Rules and restrictions apply, please visit Inspired by the love demonstrated by the Tequila Don Julio 80 list honorees, the brand wants to hear what you doandresidents ages 21+ can text 'AMOR' to 24272 and share what they do for the love, for the chance to win agift card and an at-home personalized cocktail experience delivered straight to their doors. People can enter throughand up to five winners will be selected. Rules and restrictions apply, please visit Drizly.com for more information and to see official rules.

"Tequila Don Julio's 80th anniversary is an important milestone for the brand where we are able to honor our late founder Don Julio González and the incredible amount of love and passion he put into building Mexico's original luxury tequila brand," says Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "We are also proud to be celebrating the incredible Mexican individuals who, like Don Julio González, are leading with the heart to achieve their true purpose while also using our Tequila Don Julio Fund to fuel the next generation of Dons and Doñas."

This year, the Tequila Don Julio Fund is matching the $125,000 worth of Don Julio Cincos with a donation to the Association of Latino Professionals For America, an organization that empowers Latino men and women as leaders of character in the nation, and provides resources that can help turn passions born out of love into professional opportunities. This is part of a 1-million-dollar pledge over four years to charities whose missions support the communities that have helped build our brand to what it is today. To mark its 80th year, the brand is now looking for ways to supercharge its positive impacts on society globally, and more information on this will be shared later this year. To learn more about this visit www.DonJulio.com.

This branded content list has been created in partnership with the award-winning content studio Red Border by TIME and will be published on May 5th at TIME.com/partners/DonJulio80.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, Tequila Don Julio Primavera and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT ALPFA

ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals For America) was the first national Latino professional association in the United States, established in Los Angeles in 1972. Throughout our 47-year history we have experienced steady growth and demonstrated consistent value. ALPFA continues to build upon its proud legacy with a mission: To empower and develop Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation, in every sector of the global economy. Over the last two years ALPFA has increased its visibility and membership value through a digital transformation that is helping inspire ambition and elevate the impact the organization and its supporters make in the community. An impact that can be seen through the funding of scholarships, educational resources provided, and the visibility for its members.

