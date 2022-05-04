Albemarle Reports First-Quarter Sales Growth of 36%, Raising Guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First-Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights

(Unless otherwise stated, all percentage changes represent year-over-year comparisons)

Net sales of $1.13 billion , an increase of 36%; Net sales increased 44% excluding Fine Chemistry Services (FCS) business sold in June 2021

Net income of $253.4 million , or $2.15 per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $2.38 , an increase of 116%

Adjusted EBITDA of $432 million , an increase of 88%; Adjusted EBITDA increased 107% excluding FCS business sold in June 2021

MARBL Lithium Joint Venture (MARBL) to start operation of the second train at MARBL Wodgina Lithium mine with first spodumene concentrate production expected in July 2022

Guidance for 2022 revised upward on increased prices in Lithium and Bromine businesses; Net sales are now expected to increase approximately 60-70% year over year and adjusted EBITDA now expected to increase approximately 100-140% year over year

"We achieved a strong start to the year by focusing on execution and building on the momentum we created in the second half of 2021," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "Many of the end markets we serve are critical for transitioning to greener energy and advancing electrification and digitalization. Our ongoing investments capitalize on the rapid growth and strong pricing trends in these markets. We continue to explore sustainable options to expand our conversion capacity and resources, including opportunities in North America and Europe."

Outlook

Albemarle's outlook for 2022 has improved based on expectations of continued demand growth and tightness in the markets it serves. Net sales guidance was revised upward primarily due to continued strength in pricing in its Lithium and Bromine businesses. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is higher based on pricing expectations partially offset by inflationary cost pressures, particularly for natural gas in Europe.















FY 2022 Guidance

Net sales

















$5.2 - $5.6 billion

Adjusted EBITDA

















$1.7 - $2.0 billion

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

















33% - 36%

Adjusted Diluted EPS

















$9.25 - $12.25

Net Cash from Operations

















$500 - $800 million

Capital Expenditures

















$1.3 - $1.5 billion



First-Quarter Results

In millions, except per share amounts



Q1 2022

Q1 2021

$ Change

% Change Net sales



$ 1,127.7

$ 829.3

$ 298.4

36.0% Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation



$ 253.4

$ 95.7

$ 157.7

164.8% Adjusted EBITDA(a)



$ 431.9

$ 230.1

$ 201.9

87.8% Diluted earnings per share



$ 2.15

$ 0.84

$ 1.31

156.0% Non-operating pension and OPEB items(a)



(0.04)

(0.04)







Non-recurring and other unusual items(a)



0.26

0.29







Adjusted diluted earnings per share(a)(b)



$ 2.38

$ 1.10

$ 1.28

116.4%

(a) See Non-GAAP Reconciliations for further details. (b) Totals may not add due to rounding.

Net sales of $1.13 billion increased by $298.4 million compared to the prior-year quarter primarily due to increased pricing across Albemarle's business segments driven by strong demand from diverse end markets.

Net income attributable to Albemarle of $253.4 million increased by $157.7 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher net sales, partially offset by inflationary cost pressures including natural gas prices in Europe.

Adjusted EBITDA of $431.9 million increased by $201.9 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher net sales, partially offset by inflationary cost pressures including natural gas prices in Europe.

The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 26.9% compared to 17.9% in the same period of 2021. The difference is largely due to global intangible low-taxed income and the geographic mix of earnings. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 18.9% and 17.5% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Business Segment Results

Lithium Results

In millions Q1 2022

Q1 2021

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 550.3

$ 279.0

$ 271.3

97.2% Adjusted EBITDA $ 308.6

$ 106.4

$ 202.2

190.0%

Lithium net sales of $550.3 million increased $271.3 million (+97%) due to higher pricing net of FX (+66%) and a one-time sale of spodumene produced during the initial startup of the MARBL Lithium Wodgina mine. Volume was higher (+31%) from tolling to help meet growing customer demand. Adjusted EBITDA of $308.6 million increased $202.2 million primarily due to increased pricing from renegotiated variable price contracts as well as the sale of lower cost inventory.

Lithium Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 is expected to grow approximately 200-225% year over year, up from the previous outlook. Average realized pricing is now expected to be up approximately 100% year over year resulting from the renegotiated index-referenced variable price contracts and increased market pricing. Full-year 2022 volume is expected to be up +20-30% year over year (unchanged) primarily due to new capacity coming online. The revised outlook assumes the company's Q2 realized selling price remains constant for the remainder of the year. There is potential upside if market pricing remains at historically strong levels or if current contract renegotiations result in additional index-referenced, variable pricing. There is potential downside in the event of a material correction in lithium market pricing or potential volume shortfalls (e.g., delays in acquisitions or expansion projects).

Albemarle continues to progress the expansion of its global portfolio of conversion capacity and utilization of its world-class resource portfolio:

Chile

La Negra III/IV conversion plant started up and is in commercial qualification; operations are progressing to plan

Australia

Kemerton I conversion plant is in commissioning and is expected to achieve first product in May

Kemerton II conversion plant remains on track for mechanical completion in the second half of 2022

First production of spodumene concentrate from the first train at the MARBL Lithium Wodgina mine expected in May

The start of the second train at Wodgina has been accelerated with first production of spodumene concentrate expected in July

China

Acquisition of Qinzhou conversion plant continues to progress through the regulatory approval process and now is expected to close in the second half of this year

Site preparation and early construction works have started at the Meishan greenfield project site, ahead of schedule

Zhangjiagang greenfield project is in the engineering phase

United States

New wells and expansion projects at Silver Peak continue to progress ahead of schedule

Bromine Results

In millions Q1 2022

Q1 2021

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 359.6

$ 280.4

$ 79.1

28.2% Adjusted EBITDA $ 129.2

$ 94.6

$ 34.6

36.6%

Bromine net sales of $359.6 million increased $79.1 million (+28%) primarily due to increased pricing net of FX (+25%) and slightly higher volumes (+3%). Tight market conditions continue to drive strong demand and favorable pricing across the product portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA of $129.2 million increased $34.6 million as higher net sales were partially offset by higher costs for raw materials and freight.

Bromine Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 is expected to grow approximately 15-20% from 2021 based on higher volumes and pricing as a result of strength in demand for fire safety solutions in diverse end markets. Successful execution of growth projects in 2021 is expected to contribute to higher volumes in full-year 2022. Bromine's ongoing cost savings initiatives and favorable pricing are expected to offset higher freight and raw material costs.

Catalysts Results

In millions Q1 2022

Q1 2021

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ 217.9

$ 220.2

$ (2.4)

(1.1)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 16.9

$ 25.4

$ (8.5)

(33.5)%

Catalysts net sales of $217.9 million decreased by $2.4 million (-1%) compared to the previous year due to lower volumes (-2%), partially offset by slightly higher pricing net of FX (+1%). Adjusted EBITDA of $16.9 million declined $8.5 million as higher sales were offset by cost pressures from increasing natural gas prices and raw materials.

Catalysts Outlook

Albemarle expects full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be flat to down 65% year over year, down from the previous outlook due to continued volatility of natural gas pricing in Europe related to the war in Ukraine, partially offset by higher pricing.

The strategic review of the Catalysts business is ongoing. The company expects to provide an update in the second quarter.

All Other

In millions Q1 2022

Q1 2021

$ Change

% Change Net Sales $ —

$ 49.6

$ (49.6)

(100.0)% Adjusted EBITDA $ —

$ 21.5

$ (21.5)

(100.0)%

Other operations represent the FCS business which was sold on June 1, 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $1.9 billion, including $463.3 million of cash and equivalents, $777.6 million remaining under its $1 billion revolver, $500 million remaining under its amended delayed draw term loan, and $176.9 million on other available credit lines. Total debt was $2.5 billion, representing net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 1.9 times.

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment

Cash from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022, of $206.2 million increased $48.2 million versus the prior year driven by higher adjusted EBITDA partially offset by working capital changes. Capital expenditures of $231.7 million increased by $52.0 million versus the prior year as the company nears completion of its Wave 2 Lithium expansion projects and progresses the next wave of projects.

Albemarle's primary capital allocation priorities are to invest in organic and inorganic opportunities to drive profitable growth, maintain its financial flexibility and Investment Grade credit rating, and fund its dividend.

The company expects to publish its 2021 sustainability report on June 2, 2022, and will hold a conference call on June 28, 2022, to discuss highlights from the report, including progress on current sustainability-related targets, new targets, and our initial assessment of scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions.

Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022 Time: 9:00 AM Eastern time Dial-in (U.S.): 844-200-6205 Dial-in (International): 929-526-1599 Passcode: 277103

The company's earnings presentation and supporting material are available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. Albemarle thinks beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. Albemarle actively pursues a sustainable approach to managing its diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with Albemarle's highly experienced and talented global teams, its deep-seated values, and its collaborative customer relationships, Albemarle creates value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, the conference call and discussions that follow, including, without limitation, information related to the timing of active and proposed projects, production capacity, committed volumes, pricing, financial flexibility, expected growth, anticipated return on opportunities, earnings and demand for its products, productivity improvements, tax rates, stock repurchases, dividends, cash flow generation, costs and cost synergies, capital projects, future acquisition and divestiture transactions including statements with respect to timing, expected benefits from proposed transactions, market and economic trends, statements with respect to 2022 outlook and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; changes in financial and operating performance of its major customers and industries and markets served by it; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; market correction in lithium market pricing; changes with respect to contract renegotiations; potential production volume shortfalls; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for its products or the end-user markets in which its products are sold; limitations or prohibitions on the manufacture and sale of its products; availability of raw materials; increases in the cost of raw materials and energy, and its ability to pass through such increases to its customers; technological change and development, changes in its markets in general; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation impacting its operations or its products; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation (including with respect to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and foreign anti-corruption laws); the occurrence of cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters, the effect of climate change, including any regulatory changes to which it might be subject; hazards associated with chemicals manufacturing; the inability to maintain current levels of insurance, including product or premises liability insurance, or the denial of such coverage; political unrest affecting the global economy, including adverse effects from terrorism or hostilities; political instability affecting our manufacturing operations or joint ventures; changes in accounting standards; the inability to achieve results from its global manufacturing cost reduction initiatives as well as its ongoing continuous improvement and rationalization programs; changes in the jurisdictional mix of its earnings and changes in tax laws and rates or interpretation; changes in monetary policies, inflation or interest rates that may impact its ability to raise capital or increase its cost of funds, impact the performance of its pension fund investments and increase its pension expense and funding obligations; volatility and uncertainties in the debt and equity markets; technology or intellectual property infringement, including cyber-security breaches, and other innovation risks; decisions it may make in the future; future acquisition and divestiture transactions, including the ability to successfully execute, operate and integrate acquisitions and divestitures and incurring additional indebtedness; continuing uncertainties as to the duration and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Net sales $ 1,127,728

$ 829,291 Cost of goods sold 678,698

565,604 Gross profit 449,030

263,687 Selling, general and administrative expenses 112,568

93,187 Research and development expenses 16,083

14,636 Loss on sale of interest in properties 8,400

— Operating profit 311,979

155,864 Interest and financing expenses (27,834)

(43,882) Other expense, net 15,496

11,312 Income before income taxes and equity in net income of unconsolidated investments 299,641

123,294 Income tax expense 80,530

22,107 Income before equity in net income of unconsolidated investments 219,111

101,187 Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax) 62,436

16,511 Net income 281,547

117,698 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (28,164)

(22,021) Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 253,383

$ 95,677 Basic earnings per share $ 2.16

$ 0.85 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.15

$ 0.84







Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 117,066

112,592 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 117,653

113,330

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 463,325

$ 439,272 Trade accounts receivable 658,733

556,922 Other accounts receivable 71,225

66,184 Inventories 1,013,793

812,920 Other current assets 129,407

132,683 Total current assets 2,336,483

2,007,981 Property, plant and equipment 8,238,317

8,074,746 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 2,209,664

2,165,130 Net property, plant and equipment 6,028,653

5,909,616 Investments 937,619

897,708 Other assets 240,279

252,239 Goodwill 1,575,617

1,597,627 Other intangibles, net of amortization 297,407

308,947 Total assets $ 11,416,058

$ 10,974,118 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 845,710

$ 647,986 Accrued expenses 667,610

763,293 Current portion of long-term debt 503,795

389,920 Dividends payable 46,091

45,469 Income taxes payable 40,132

27,667 Total current liabilities 2,103,338

1,874,335 Long-term debt 1,985,696

2,004,319 Postretirement benefits 43,397

43,693 Pension benefits 217,820

229,187 Other noncurrent liabilities 649,878

663,698 Deferred income taxes 380,877

353,279 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity:





Common stock 1,171

1,170 Additional paid-in capital 2,915,387

2,920,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (393,619)

(392,450) Retained earnings 3,303,661

3,096,539 Total Albemarle Corporation shareholders' equity 5,826,600

5,625,266 Noncontrolling interests 208,452

180,341 Total equity 6,035,052

5,805,607 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,416,058

$ 10,974,118

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year $ 439,272

$ 746,724 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 281,547

117,698 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 66,574

62,260 Loss on sale of interest in properties 8,400

— Stock-based compensation and other 4,245

2,560 Equity in net income of unconsolidated investments (net of tax) (62,436)

(16,511) Dividends received from unconsolidated investments and nonmarketable

securities 39,168

4,950 Pension and postretirement benefit (4,250)

(4,226) Pension and postretirement contributions (3,890)

(15,329) Unrealized gain on investments in marketable securities 1,469

(1,762) Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

27,798 Deferred income taxes 27,747

(19,384) Working capital changes (219,397)

(49,185) Non-cash transfer of 40% value of construction in progress of Kemerton plant

to MRL 65,100

43,223 Other, net 1,899

5,857 Net cash provided by operating activities 206,176

157,949 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (231,698)

(179,683) Sales of marketable securities, net 3,751

5,245 Investments in equity and other corporate investments (146)

(286) Net cash used in investing activities (228,093)

(174,724) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock —

1,453,888 Repayments of long-term debt and credit agreements —

(1,174,980) Proceeds from borrowings of credit agreements 280,000

— Other debt repayments, net (166,615)

(325,159) Fees related to early extinguishment of debt —

(23,719) Dividends paid to shareholders (45,637)

(41,130) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests —

(26,219) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 419

1,183 Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation award distributions (10,422)

(6,860) Other (126)

(253) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 57,619

(143,249) Net effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (11,649)

(16,841) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,053

(176,865) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 463,325

$ 569,859

Albemarle Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Summary of Segment Results (In Thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Net sales:





Lithium $ 550,272

$ 278,976 Bromine 359,579

280,447 Catalysts 217,877

220,243 All Other —

49,625 Total net sales $ 1,127,728

$ 829,291







Adjusted EBITDA:





Lithium $ 308,615

$ 106,436 Bromine 129,234

94,640 Catalysts 16,910

25,427 All Other —

21,479 Corporate (22,829)

(17,928) Total adjusted EBITDA $ 431,930

$ 230,054

See accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations below.

Additional Information

It should be noted that adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-operating pension and OPEB items per diluted share, non-recurring and other unusual items per diluted share, adjusted effective income tax rates, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings") or other comparable measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures are presented here to provide additional useful measurements to review the company's operations, provide transparency to investors and enable period-to-period comparability of financial performance. The company's chief operating decision maker uses these measures to assess the ongoing performance of the company and its segments, as well as for business and enterprise planning purposes.

A description of other non-GAAP financial measures that Albemarle uses to evaluate its operations and financial performance, and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP can be found on the following pages of this press release, which is also is available on Albemarle's website at https://investors.albemarle.com. The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring or unusual items without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the company's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, the non-GAAP financial measures, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation ("earnings"), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation is defined as net income before the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) items as listed below. The non-recurring and unusual items may include acquisition and integration related costs, gains or losses on sales of businesses, restructuring charges, facility divestiture charges, certain litigation and arbitration costs and charges, and other significant non-recurring items. EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation before interest and financing expenses, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA plus or minus the non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB items as listed below.



Three Months Ended

March 31, In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts 2022

2021 Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 253,383

$ 95,677 Add back:





Non-operating pension and OPEB items (net of tax) (4,139)

(4,267) Non-recurring and other unusual items (net of tax) 30,903

32,761 Adjusted net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 280,147

$ 124,171







Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.38

$ 1.10







Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 117,653

113,330







Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation $ 253,383

$ 95,677 Add back:





Interest and financing expenses 27,834

43,882 Income tax expense 80,530

22,107 Depreciation and amortization 66,574

62,260 EBITDA 428,321

223,926 Non-operating pension and OPEB items (5,280)

(5,465) Non-recurring and other unusual items (excluding items associated with interest expense) 8,889

11,593 Adjusted EBITDA $ 431,930

$ 230,054







Net sales $ 1,127,728

$ 829,291 EBITDA margin 38.0%

27.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.3%

27.7%

See below for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis, the non-GAAP financial measure, to Net income attributable to Albemarle Corporation, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).



Lithium

Bromine

Catalysts

Reportable

Segments

Total

All

Other

Corporate

Consolidated

Total

% of

Net

Sales Three months ended March 31, 2022





























Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle

Corporation $ 261,689

$ 116,561

$ 3,989

$ 382,239

$ —

$ (128,856)

$ 253,383

22.5% Depreciation and amortization 38,526

12,673

12,921

64,120

—

2,454

66,574

5.9% Non-recurring and other unusual items 8,400

—

—

8,400

—

489

8,889

0.8% Interest and financing expenses —

—

—

—

—

27,834

27,834

2.5% Income tax expense —

—

—

—

—

80,530

80,530

7.1% Non-operating pension and OPEB items —

—

—

—

—

(5,280)

(5,280)

(0.5)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 308,615

$ 129,234

$ 16,910

$ 454,759

$ —

$ (22,829)

$ 431,930

38.3%































Three months ended March 31, 2021





























Net income (loss) attributable to Albemarle

Corporation $ 74,630

$ 82,113

$ 12,916

$ 169,659

$ 20,016

$ (93,998)

$ 95,677

11.5% Depreciation and amortization 31,806

12,527

12,511

56,844

1,463

3,953

62,260

7.5% Non-recurring and other unusual items

(excluding items associated with interest

expense) —

—

—

—

—

11,593

11,593

1.4% Interest and financing expenses —

—

—

—

—

43,882

43,882

5.3% Income tax expense —

—

—

—

—

22,107

22,107

2.7% Non-operating pension and OPEB items —

—

—

—

—

(5,465)

(5,465)

(0.7)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 106,436

$ 94,640

$ 25,427

$ 226,503

$ 21,479

$ (17,928)

$ 230,054

27.7%

Non-operating pension and OPEB items, consisting of mark-to-market actuarial gains/losses, settlements/curtailments, interest cost and expected return on assets, are not allocated to Albemarle's operating segments and are included in the Corporate category. In addition, the company believes that these components of pension cost are mainly driven by market performance, and the company manages these separately from the operational performance of the company's businesses. In accordance with GAAP, these non-operating pension and OPEB items are included in Other income (expenses), net. Non-operating pension and OPEB items were as follows (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Interest cost $ 5,932

$ 5,428 Expected return on assets (11,212)

(10,893) Total $ (5,280)

$ (5,465)

In addition to the non-operating pension and OPEB items disclosed above, the company has identified certain other items and excluded them from Albemarle's adjusted net income calculation for the periods presented. A listing of these items, as well as a detailed description of each follows below (per diluted share):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Acquisition and integration related costs(1) $ 0.01

$ 0.02 Loss on sale of interest in properties(2) 0.07

— Loss on early extinguishment of debt(3) —

0.20 Other(4) (0.01)

0.06 Tax related items(5) 0.19

0.01 Total non-recurring and other unusual items $ 0.26

$ 0.29

(1) Costs related to the acquisition, integration and divestitures for various significant projects, recorded in Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were $1.7 million and $2.2 million ($1.3 million and $1.7 million after income taxes, or $0.01 and $0.02 per share), respectively.



(2) Included in Loss on sale of interest in properties for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is an expense of $8.4 million ($0.07 per share after no income tax impact) related to post-measurement period Wodgina acquisition purchase price adjustment for a revised estimate of the obligation to construct the lithium hydroxide conversion assets in Kemerton due to anticipated cost overruns from supply chain, labor and COVID-19 pandemic related issues.



(3) Included in Interest and financing expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 is a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $27.8 million ($23.0 million after income taxes, or $0.20 per share), representing the tender premiums, fees, unamortized discounts and unamortized deferred financing costs from the redemption of $1.5 billion in debt using the proceeds from the issuance of common stock.



(4) Other adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2022 included amounts recorded in:

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $4.3 million of gains from the sale of legacy properties not part of our operations, partially offset by $2.8 million of charges for environmental reserves at sites not part of our operations and $0.7 million of facility closure expenses related to offices in Germany.

• Other income, net - $0.6 million gain related to a settlement received from a legal matter in a prior period.

After income taxes, these charges totaled $(0.9) million, or $0.01 per share.





Other adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2021 included amounts recorded in:

• Selling, general and administrative expenses - $5.5 million of expenses primarily related to non-routine labor and compensation related costs that are outside normal compensation arrangements.

• Other income, net - $3.9 million of expenses primarily related to asset retirement obligation charges to update of an estimate at a site formerly owned by Albemarle.

After income taxes, these net gains totaled $7.1 million, or $0.06 per share.



(5) Included in Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is an expense of $20.4 million ($0.18 per share) related to global intangible low-taxed income associated with the payment due in 2022 to Huntsman Corporation for the settlement of a legacy legal matter. In addition, Income tax expense included discrete net tax expenses of $1.6 million, or $0.01 per share. The discrete net expense was primarily related to foreign return to provisions, partially offset by a benefit for excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.





Included in Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are discrete net tax expenses of $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share. The net expense was primarily related to an out-of-period adjustment regarding an overstated deferred tax liability for the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, offset by a benefit due to the release of a foreign valuation allowance and excess tax benefits realized from stock-based compensation arrangements.

See below for a reconciliation of the adjusted effective income tax rate, the non-GAAP financial measure, to the effective income tax rate, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP (in thousands, except percentages).



Income before

income taxes and

equity in net income

of unconsolidated

investments

Income tax expense

Effective income tax

rate Three months ended March 31, 2022









As reported $ 299,641

$ 80,530

26.9% Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB

items 3,609

(23,155)



As adjusted $ 303,250

$ 57,375

18.9%











Three months ended March 31, 2021









As reported $ 123,294

$ 22,107

17.9% Non-recurring, other unusual and non-operating pension and OPEB

items 33,926

5,432



As adjusted $ 157,220

$ 27,539

17.5%

