Enhanced Capital Announces Release of 2021 Community Impact Report

Over $270 million deployed and 12,000+ jobs supported through Enhanced Capital's Small Business Lending, Impact Real Estate, and Climate Finance investment strategies

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced Capital, a leading impact investing firm with over 20 years of investment experience, today released its 2021 Community Impact Report.

The report highlights the Firm's achievements since its inception (1999) and illustrates notable investments that exemplify how Enhanced Capital drives positive impact through its core investment strategies. The report also underscores the Firm's commitment to investing in small businesses and projects across the United States that generate quantifiable impact.

"Enhanced Capital's strong track record uniquely positions the Firm to further broaden the reach of our impact," said Michael Korengold, CEO of Enhanced Capital. "Our exceptional team of professionals is dedicated to supporting our borrowers, developers, and business partners to ensure positive outcomes for their communities."

Notable 2021 Highlights:

Over $270 million deployed through Enhanced Capital's Small Business Lending, Impact Real Estate, and Climate Finance investment strategies.

12,000+ jobs supported . Enhanced Capital's investments spur job creation and economic growth that ripples through communities.

94 megawatts installed through Climate Finance. The clean energy generated by this solar infrastructure will offset nearly 4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the lifetime of the projects' panels.

Average poverty rate of 28% in the communities reached by Enhanced Capital's Impact Real Estate investments. Enhanced Capital's investments bring needed services and community resources to these highly distressed areas.

Over 30 transactions were closed with borrowers or developers that identify as women, people of color, or veterans. Enhanced Capital targets underrepresented populations to bridge the capital gap that persists for these individuals.

The annual Community Impact Report acts as a recommitment to Enhanced Capital's work and a reminder of the very tangible impact its investments have generated. Download the Enhanced Capital 2021 Community Impact Report to learn more about the Firm's achievements.

About Enhanced Capital

Enhanced Capital Group, LLC is a leading impact investing firm with over 20 years of experience investing in Small Business Lending, Impact Real Estate, and Climate Finance.

From inception in 1999 through December 31st, 2021, inclusive of proprietary assets and assets managed by affiliates, Enhanced Capital has raised a total of $4.8 billion. Of the total AUM, impact assets represent $2.6 billion invested in over 700 projects & businesses across 38 states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico and does not include investments made by non-impact affiliates.

For more information on Enhanced Capital, please visit www.enhancedcapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Enhanced Capital Group, LLC, and its affiliates, is an Equal Opportunity Provider. Information presented is for discussion purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, investment product, or investment advisory services. This is not an offering or the solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in a fund.

