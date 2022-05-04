Experience New Realities with Orange Madness Hydration Formula -- Inspired by Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Experience New Realities with Orange Madness Hydration Formula -- Inspired by Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Orange Madness Collector's Boxes are now available at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in theaters this Friday, G FUEL – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – today announced its new Hydration Formula flavor, Orange Madness, is now available to U.S. fans at GFUEL.com as a Collector's Box while supplies last!

G FUEL Orange Madness Hydration Formula - Inspired by (PRNewswire)

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sees Doctor Strange, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverse the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Orange Madness is G FUEL's second Hydration flavor collaboration with Marvel Studios, the first being Moonberry – inspired by Marvel Studios' Moon Knight. The Orange Madness Collector's Box comes with a 30-serving tub and a 16 oz Shaker Cup. Shake up Orange Madness to open a portal to an exciting and refreshing taste: tart, tropical, citrusy Blood Orange! No calories! No caffeine! Use it to stay hydrated as you game or as you try to unlock the mysteries of the Multiverse!

G FUEL Hydration Formula is calorie-free, sugar-free, caffeine-free, and naturally flavored. Each 30-serving tub of G FUEL Hydration is enhanced with the amino acid L-Tyrosine to keep you focused; fortified with vitamins C, E, B12, and B6 to help you stay on top of your game; and enhanced with electrolytes sodium, potassium, and magnesium to keep you hydrated and firing on all cylinders.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all about exploring new possibilities, so collaborating with Marvel Studios on Orange Madness truly let our imaginations run wild," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Orange Madness is a flavor that I feel has multiversal appeal, and it's going to become a fast favorite in our caffeine-free Hydration line."

U.S. fans, order your G FUEL Orange Madness Hydration Collector's Box now, exclusively at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a Hydration Formula, and edible Energy Crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 329,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, David Dobrik, Summit1G, xQc, KSI, Roman Atwood, Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, DXRacer, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G FUEL