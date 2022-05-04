Galen Robotics to welcome Baltimore Mayor Scott and City and State Representatives on Friday, May 6

Event will celebrate Galen Robotics milestones and expansion since relocating to Baltimore, feature proclamations and robotic demonstrations

BALTIMORE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen Robotics today announced that the Honorable Mayor Brandon Scott will be attending the Galen Robotics First Open House on Friday, May 6, at 11:00 am. The lineup also includes remarks from President & CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation Colin Tarbert, Galen Robotics President & CEO Bruce W. Lichorowic and Jane Shaab, Senior VP, University of Maryland, Baltimore, Associate Vice President for Economic Development, RPC, as well as representatives honoring Galen Robotics on behalf of Maryland Secretary of Commerce Mike Gill. The event will last from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and held at Galen Robotics headquarters at 1100 Wicomico Street, Suite 725 in Baltimore.

In addition to presentations and proclamations, the Open House will feature live demonstrations of robotic technology by Galen Robotics CTO Dave Saunders and from the Baltimore Bolts (the local high school FIRST robotics team sponsored by Galen). At the reception, guests will have the chance to chat over light hors d'oeuvres and refreshments. Local notables from Johns Hopkins University, the Greater Baltimore Tech Council, the Maryland Tech Council and the Baltimore Development Corporation will be in attendance, as well as politicians and other key figures who had a role in bringing Galen Robotics to Baltimore from Silicon Valley.

Galen Robotics is one of the biggest success stories to come out of the federal Opportunity Zones program. Bruce W. Lichorowic will share some of the company's impressive accomplishments since the relocation, including millions of dollars of investment in the future of Galen Robotics and the future of Baltimore.

Members of the media interested in attending should contact kira.wojack@gmail.com to arrange for a press pass. The Galen Robotics media team will also be arranging a limited number of interviews at the event; please contact kira.wojack@gmail.com to learn more.

