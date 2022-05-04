GENESIS MOTOR AMERICA NAMES RACHEL ESPERSEN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, BRAND EXPERIENCE, GENESIS HOUSE & STUDIOS

Espersen will lead the strategy and operations of the Genesis House and brand studios.

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America is pleased to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Rachel Espersen as Executive Director, Brand Experience, Genesis House & Studios. Espersen will be reporting to Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America.

Espersen will be leading the strategy and operations of the Genesis House and brand studios, including marketing plan development and execution. She will be responsible for optimizing the guest experience, enhancing awareness and consideration for the Genesis brand through unique consumer engagement.

Rachel brings more than 15 years of marketing experience to Genesis, and in 2020 she was recognized by Event Marketer as a "10 Women in Events" honoree.

"Genesis is a new brand with a focus on driving consumer awareness and consideration," said Marquez. "I am looking forward to working with Rachel on our objective of introducing Genesis to a growing audience of diverse consumers through our branded spaces."

Espersen joins Genesis with extensive prior experience in brand partnerships, event development, and operations. Her most recent role was at Citi where she was the head of U.S. consumer experiential marketing & strategy. Prior to that, Espersen was with Lexus-Toyota Motors USA where she was the head of Intersect, the Lexus brand center in New York City.

Espersen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming a 100% electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

