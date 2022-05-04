J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands ETF Lineup: JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ)

JPMAM's first ETF to invest primarily in the equity securities of large cap companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market®

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), the firm's first ETF to list on The Nasdaq Stock Market®. The active equity ETF seeks to deliver an attractive distributable yield while also delivering a significant portion of the returns associated with the fund's primary benchmark, the Nasdaq-100 Index®, with less volatility.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) will be comprised of a portfolio of equity securities of large cap companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and will incorporate an options strategy to generate income while lowering the volatility of the overall portfolio. This management style aims to deliver returns, offer incremental income and better manage risk within portfolios as investors navigate today's rising rate and inflationary environment.

The fund will be managed by 35-year industry veteran Hamilton Reiner as the lead portfolio manager alongside portfolio managers Eric Moreau and Andrew Stern.

"Investors are looking for yield, which is proving particularly challenging given the current economic backdrop. JEPQ is an innovative income solution which employs our differentiated options overlay strategy," said Hamilton Reiner, Portfolio Manager and Head of U.S. Equity Derivatives at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Leveraging our differentiated alpha engine, JEPQ is an active solution for investors looking to drive portfolio allocations while maximizing risk-adjusted expected returns."

"JEPQ was built for investors that are seeking income while also owning companies that provide exposure to Nasdaq's innovative marketplace. This strategy benefits from the intentionality of an active manager while being delivered through the ETF technology," said Bryon Lake, Global Head of ETF Solutions at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We're excited to expand our suite of active ETF capabilities and meet client needs with a tested investment strategy that balances income and equity exposure essential to portfolio construction."

The addition of JEPQ brings J.P. Morgan Asset Management's full U.S. suite of ETFs to 41 products with more than $75 Billion in assets under management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks as a top ten ETF issuer in the U.S. with respect to AUM1, and number one in net active flows across active ETFs in the U.S. for 20212.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD 2.6 trillion (as of March 31, 2022), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.0 trillion in assets and $285.9 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

