PANTHERx Rare Celebrates Fifth Patient Choice Award Win

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a fifth time, PANTHERx Rare has been recognized as the winner of the annual, Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award™. Since 2016, the Managed Markets Insights & Technology Zitter Health Insight's (MMIT ZHI) Patient Choice Award has honored the winning specialty pharmacy's exemplary commitment to patients. The criteria for the award were formulated by an external awards committee made up of prominent individuals representing pharmaceutical manufacturers, payors, trade organizations, consultants, and equity research firms. Pharmacies were selected as finalists for the Patient Choice Award based on their average Net Promoter Score (NPS) – an index of -100 to 100 that measures patients' willingness to recommend their pharmacy to others – from all four quarterly surveys conducted during the 2021 calendar year.

The MMIT ZHI quarterly surveys use a robust, statistically validated methodology and assess numerous aspects of patient satisfaction. Each year, responses are analyzed from more than 10,000 specialty pharmacy patients across all specialty pharmacy sectors. By leveraging an independent entity to aggregate unbiased patient feedback, specialty pharmacies can objectively assess how they are perceived by their patients, as well as benchmark how they compare to competitor performance in the areas of patient perception, access, and adherence.

"Since our founding, PANTHERx has held close the belief that if we make the best decisions for our patients, we will have always made the best decisions for our company. For a fifth time, the MMIT ZHI Patient Choice Award has validated this philosophy that those of us at PANTHERx always knew to be true," said PANTHERx President, Rob Snyder. "We staff, train, innovate, invest, and perform our daily functions with our patients front of mind. Our associates have not only embraced, but elevated our culture, adding their own expertise, empathy, tenacity, and care. I would like to thank our associates for their tremendous work on behalf of the people living with rare diseases with whom we serve and interact every day. I would also like to thank our patients for expressing their utmost gratification with our team. It is your trust and satisfaction for which we so greatly strive and are so proud to have achieved."

"Words fall short in expressing my pride for the PANTHERx team. It is because of the daily commitment of every associate, whether directly or indirectly interacting with our patients, that we are being recognized on the national stage and receiving the Patient Choice Award for the fifth time," said Richard Faris, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy at PANTHERx.

About PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

PANTHERx Rare is one of the largest and fastest growing rare pharmacies in the United States. PANTHERx transforms lives by delivering medicine breakthroughs, clinical excellence, and access solutions to people living with rare and devastating conditions. Although the overall incidence of rare diseases is as common as diabetes, less than 7% of the 7,000 known rare and devastating disorders have an FDA-approved therapy. Changes in federal policy and advances in science have led to a surge in FDA orphan drug approvals, providing tremendous hope to the rare disease community.

PANTHERx was recently awarded Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) and earned the inaugural Accredited Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). PANTHERx is now a five-time winner of the prestigious MMIT Patient Choice Award, including the 2022 honor. PANTHERx is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, licensed in all 50 states, and holds accreditations from URAC, NABP, and ACHC.

