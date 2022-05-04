Payfare to Hold Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Payfare Inc. ("Payfare" or the "Company") (TSX: PAY) will be hosting a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The complete financial results are expected to be released after market close on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

A short presentation in connection with the conference call will be made available ahead of time on the Company's website at https://corp.payfare.com/investors/ . Management will also host a live question and answer session on the conference call with analysts.

To access the conference call, please dial (438) 803-0546 or (888) 440-2009. Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time so that you are in the queue for an operator to assist in registering and patching you through.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available until May 20, 2022. To listen to the recording, call 647-362-9199 or 1-800-770-2030 and enter passcode 2151054.

About Payfare

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.

For further information please visit www.payfare.com or contact:

Cihan Tuncay, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

1 (888) 850-2713

investor@payfare.com

