"From the Pocket of an Overcoat" Is Perfect for Summer Reading Guides!

Acclaimed children's book from author & illustrator Robert Vincent highlights identity & acceptance

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster) is a perfect addition for a wide summer reading list, from children's book guides to lists focused on pets, illustration, animal rescue and adoption, and topics of self-identity and acceptance.

Friendly Falls Press LLC (PRNewsfoto/Friendly Falls Press LLC) (PRNewswire)

Available online at Amazon, bn.com , target.com , and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com , as well as select bookstores, "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman in Dallas who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. The tale is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds himself and his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty (who isn't Scottish but is plaid), and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, and animal rescue and adoption.

"One of the best adventures of summer is diving into a fun story or book," notes Vincent. "From kids to adults, the tale of Max Buckles is the type of story that can transport anyone to a place of joy and love!"

"From the Pocket of an Overcoat" also has received rave reviews from across a wide spectrum of readers and critics. Reviews on Amazon note that, "This is a very sweet book with lovely illustrations," "My kids loved all the characters and especially Max," "Such a lovely story that appealed and delighted young children to adults," and "We can't wait to find out what happens next!"

The acclaimed children's book will be on display at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition (Authors Solution booth) in Washington, D.C. from June 24 - 27. The ALA is the world's largest library event with thousands of librarians and library staff, educators, authors, publishers, friends of libraries, trustees, special guests, and exhibitors who are looking for charming and educational titles for young readers, patrons or partner educators.

Readers and fans of Max Buckles can like and follow the book on Instagram and Facebook , and can also send an email to hello@maxbuckles.com with proof of purchase to get a special Thank You note from Max himself. In addition, a portion of each book sale will be donated to organizations that promote animal rescue and adoption – The Humane Society , Best Friends , and Alley Cat Allies .

To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat.

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of a number of other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Friendly Falls Press