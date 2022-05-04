PROVIDENT HEALTHCARE PARTNERS ADVISES DIGESTIVE HEALTH SPECIALISTS IN ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH GI ALLIANCE

BOSTON and NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Digestive Health Specialists ("DHS") in its partnership with GI Alliance ("GIA"), one of the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organizations. GIA is a portfolio company of Waud Capital Partners. Digestive Health Specialists is a comprehensive 28 provider gastroenterology group in the greater Kansas City, MO metro area.

Provident's deal team was led by Managing Director Eric Major and Vice President Conor Duffey. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP served as legal counsel to Digestive Health Specialists. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Our company, DHS in Kansas City, is excited about joining GI Alliance. We worked with Provident as our investment banker in this process and found the team to be key in every step, making even the most complex issues easier to understand. The Provident team was extremely professional, yet very personal on every level. They were accessible to all of our doctors and no question ever went unanswered. I would strongly recommend them to any other group," stated Thomas J. Shireman, M.D, Partner at Digestive Health Specialists.

"We're very pleased to have represented the 18 owners of DHS through this transformational transaction. DHS has grown into a leading GI practice in the Midwest and provides GI Alliance with a hub for expansion into the fragmented Kansas and Missouri markets," commented Major.

"We were proud to represent the outstanding physicians and leadership of DHS in their transaction with GI Alliance. DHS' clinical excellence and position as a leader in the fragmented Kansas City market yielded a highly competitive marketing process for the practice. DHS chose to partner with the GI Alliance to leverage their successes with growth and benefit from the operational efficiencies and support of a national platform," noted Duffey.

About Digestive Health Specialists

Digestive Health Specialists serves metropolitan Kansas City and Northwest Missouri through three practices, Consultants in Gastroenterology, Digestive Health Specialists of St. Joseph, and Summit Gastroenterology, with 28 providers practicing at nine hospitals, five offices and seven ambulatory surgery centers. The company is patient-focused and doctor-driven, delivering high-quality health care for all GI needs. Visit https://digestivehs.com/ for more information.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice with over 670 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. GI Alliance practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care. For additional information, visit https://gialliance.com/.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including gastroenterology services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

