ZIPS Car Wash Partners with Lori's Gifts to Honor Healthcare Heroes

PLANO, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com) is celebrating National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week with Lori's Gifts at 30 of their gift shops in healthcare facilities across the country. From free washes for nurses to discounts and giveaways for all healthcare heroes, ZIPS and Lori's Gifts are partnering for the first time to recognize the care and support healthcare workers provide.

This partnership is a small way for ZIPS to honor and thank healthcare workers for their dedicated service to others.

"Healthcare workers have been the backbone of our communities, especially over the last two years, and this partnership is just a small way for us to honor and thank them for their dedicated service to others," said Mark Youngworth, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash.

Starting May 1st, ZIPS and Lori's Gifts will kick off a sweepstakes for healthcare workers to enter to win free car washes for a year, ZIPS gift cards and Lori's gift cards to redeem in their local hospital gift shops. ZIPS will also offer discounts on their best car wash, the Get It All with Z5X Ceramics, during National Nurses Week, May 6-12 and National Hospital Week, May 8-14.

"We are excited to partner with Zips to celebrate our Healthcare Heroes during these national weeks of recognition," said Jeff Gloor, SVP of Operations, Lori's Gifts. "Our hope is that the refreshing feeling from a just washed car carries over into their daily life," he added.

ZIPS and Lori's will be in direct contact with healthcare workers at the 30 participating Lori's locations and the 65+ coordinating ZIPS Car Wash locations to offer these unique discounts and opportunities to enter to win car washes for a year. Both retailers are encouraging everyone to honor the healthcare hero in your life in someway this May. To learn more, visit zipscarwash.com.

About ZIPS Car Wash ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide. ZIPS is among the fastest growing express car wash chains in the country, operating more than 225 locations across 22 states. With over 17 years of car washing experience, ZIPS has invested in industry leading technology, creative hiring and training methods, local partnerships, and a laser-focus on customer care as driving forces behind ZIPS growing business model. ZIPS Car Wash is about much more than getting cars clean. Our #1 purpose is to make people happy, from our community outreach efforts and fundraising programs to our focus on employees. ZIPS strives for a great, clean, and fun customer experience. To learn more visit: zipscarwash.com.

About Lori's Gifts Headquartered in Carrolton, TX, Lori's Gifts is committed to enhancing the hospital experience and is the nation's leading operator of gift shop solutions. As a trusted partner since 1981, Lori's specializes in providing custom-tailored store designs, product assortment and expanded service offerings to support the vision of the hospital we serve. Lori's mission, as "the heart of the hospital" is to provide an oasis of calm and serenity for paitents, visitors and employees to escape and refresh. To learn more, visit lorisgifts.com.

