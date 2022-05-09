SOCIETY OF INDUSTRIAL AND OFFICE REALTORS® ELECTS INCOMING OFFICERS

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier commercial real estate organization for industrial and office brokers, recently elected its 2022-2023 officers during its annual spring world conference, TransACT 360, which was held in Phoenix. The elected officers will be installed this fall, prior to SIOR's fall conference, CREate 360, being held in Dallas October 20-22, 2022.

SIOR elects its incoming officers to lead the world's premier industrial and office organization

SIOR represents today's most knowledgeable, experienced, and trusted commercial real estate brokerage specialists, and these individuals are proven experts in their market and leaders in the industry.

SIOR's current president-elect, Patricia J. Loveall, SIOR, will assume office as SIOR Global President. Loveall is an executive vice president and partner with Kidder Mathews in Seattle, Wash., and has been an SIOR industrial specialist since 1997.

The current vice president, David Lockwood, SIOR, will assume the role of SIOR President-Elect this fall. Lockwood is executive vice president and COO of Colliers International in Columbia, S.C. and has been an SIOR office specialist since 1990.

Mike Ohmes, SIOR, an office specialist in Minneapolis, has been elected as SIOR's Vice-President. After serving a one-year term as vice president, Ohmes will serve as president-elect for one year, and then step into the presidency of SIOR in the fall of 2024.

The following were elected to serve two-year terms on SIOR's Board of Directors as members-at-large:

The following will be serving a one-year term on SIOR's Board of Directors as members-at-large:

In addition, the following SIOR members were also elected to serve as Regional Directors for a two-year term:

Newly Elected Incoming SIOR Officers take the stage at SIOR's spring conference, TransACT 360 (PRNewswire)

