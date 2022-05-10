The Arbor Company Has 35 Senior Living Communities Awarded Highest Ratings From U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News' Inaugural Best Senior Living Ratings Recognized The Arbor Company for Excellence in Assisted Living, Memory Care and Independent Living

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arbor Company , a premier senior living operator with 46 locations across the country, today announced that 35 of its senior living communities were recognized by U.S. News & World Report as part of the inaugural Best Senior Living ratings.

The designation of Best Senior Living is awarded based on feedback from nationwide consumer satisfaction surveys.

The Arbor locations are among senior living communities recognized by U.S. News & World Report that earned "best" status by achieving the highest possible rating in categories including independent living, assisted living and memory care. The designation of Best Senior Living is awarded based on feedback from nationwide consumer satisfaction surveys that reflect the viewpoints of current residents and their families. (For more information about the data analyzed, please refer to the methodology .)

"It is an honor that 35 of our communities earned the highest rating from U.S. News, especially since residents and their families had a direct voice in the process," Judd Harper, The Arbor Company president, said. "Independent living, assisted living and memory care reflect the wide range of living options offered by Arbor so that our residents can enjoy their lives to the fullest."

The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community and activity, food and dining, caregiving, and management and staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii.

"Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care," Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report, said. "The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences."

Below is a list of The Arbor Company communities that earned "best" status along with the categories in which each one was recognized:

