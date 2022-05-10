ARELION HIRES SCOTT NICHOLS AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier) announced today the hire of Scott Nichols as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Nichols, who started last week, is now part of the management team and will execute on Arelion's sales strategy to maintain the strong position in the wholesale space as well as develop the go-to-market strategy and sales to new segments.

As Arelion's CCO, Nichols will be driving the commercial organization, with regional sales teams for wholesale sales and the growing enterprise and direct sales teams.

"With the addition of Scott, we're taking yet an important step towards building a world-class sales and commercial organization. I look forward to working with Scott to maintain Arelion's current leadership position in the wholesale market and expand our share in the global enterprise space," said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO at Arelion.

Scott Nichols is a seasoned technology solutions sales executive and brings more than 25 years of data, technology, and sales enablement experience to his new role. Prior to joining Arelion, Nichols served as Senior Vice President of US Enterprise Sales for Expereo and held various senior leadership roles at Masergy Communications.

"As the reliance and consumption of global Internet connectivity continues to increase, Arelion is uniquely positioned to attract large global enterprise opportunities across multiple key verticals. The combination of Arelion's global network assets, solution portfolio, and a history of award-winning customer experience coupled with a dynamic marketplace, makes this an ideal environment to leverage my skillset and experience," said Scott Nichols, CCO at Arelion.

Scott Nichols is based in Richardson, TX.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

