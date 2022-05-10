HEALTHGRADES ANNOUNCES 2022 STATE HOSPITALS RANKINGS LIST

In honor of National Hospital Week (May 8-14, 2022), Healthgrades revealed the 2022 State Rankings to recognize hospitals who are providing superior clinical outcomes in their respective states.

DENVER, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthgrades , the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and hospitals, today released its 2022 State Rankings . To help consumers evaluate which hospitals close to home offer the best quality specific to an area of care, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide across eight key specialty areas for 2022: Joint Replacement, Spine Surgery, Cardiac Surgery, Coronary Interventional Procedures, Stroke Care, Critical Care, Pulmonary Care, and Prostate Surgery.

Considering hospital quality when choosing a doctor can be a life-changing decision; however, it is often overlooked. The rankings underscore the importance of targeted research and care, arming patients with data-driven decision support. This year's list recognizes 431 top ranked hospitals in 34 states. These hospitals are providing patients with measurably superior clinical outcomes, and the list includes four hospitals that were ranked #1 in 3 separate categories:

AdventHealth Orlando; Orlando, FL

Great River Medical Center; West Burlington, IA

Deaconess Hospital; Evansville, IN

NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital; New York, NY

"For almost 25 years, our mission has been to provide consumers with clear and accessible information to make more informed healthcare decisions," said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science, Healthgrades. "Our State Rankings provide consumers with increased transparency regarding the care in their areas, and empowers them to make more confident care decisions for themselves and their families. This year's list encompasses the best of the best in terms of continued commitment to top quality care, and a proven track record delivering positive outcomes for their patients."

Like all Healthgrades quality awards, the 2022 rankings methodology is rooted entirely in clinical outcomes such as mortality and complication rates. Identifying the top ranked hospitals for key specialty areas provides consumers with the information they need to choose the highest quality care. From 2018-2020, patients treated in ranked hospitals had, on average:

Joint Replacement 60.8% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that were not state ranked for Joint Replacement.* Spine Surgery 46.1% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that were not state ranked for Spine Surgery.* Prostate Surgery 54.5% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that were not state ranked for Prostate Surgery.*

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology here .

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. To view the complete methodology, please visit: https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/healthgrades-specialty-state-rankings-methodology .

