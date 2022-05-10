Icertis Introduces Contract Matter Management Application for Legal Operations Teams

Streamlined Matter Intake, Workflow, and Negotiation Optimize Productivity

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the launch of Icertis Matter Management. Built on the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) Platform, Icertis Matter Management streamlines matter processes to optimize legal team productivity and leverages AI for complete visibility into matter outcomes and obligations, delivering insights that inform strategic decisions.

Icertis Logo (PRNewswire)

Icertis issued the news at the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) Global Institute Conference , where Icertis is demonstrating its contract management solutions in Booth #400 May 9-12, 2022.

Legal departments are expected to be increasingly efficient, proactive, and agile while juggling cost pressures, resource constraints, and compliance—driving demand for solutions that streamline everyday operations. One such solution is matter management implementation, which CLOC's State of the Industry Report 2021, found among the top-five priorities for in-house legal teams.

"Icertis' Matter Management application extends the power of contract intelligence via a single platform for managing all contracting and non-contracting legal matters and applies best-practice workflows to ease management of document-heavy workloads related to litigation, corporate administration, M&A, intellectual property matters, and more," said Niranjan Umarane, Executive Vice President of Product Management, Icertis.

The Icertis application enables teams to create a secure, efficient, and standardized process for legal matter intake and management. Benefits include:

Streamlined Legal Matter Workflow — Makes matter management far more efficient with custom form-based requests that support multiple matter types, centralized information, and automatic delegation of assignments to subject matter experts;

Project Planning & Organization — Uses Track Matter Calendar and Microsoft Outlook to speed and organize planning and management of legal matters;

AI & Analytics for Informed Insights — Leverages ICI integration to identify the (non-standard) contracts requiring legal attention, applies AI to uncover what has changed, and provides insights about relevant past and ongoing legal matters;

Microsoft Word Experience — Full Microsoft integration enables legal teams to use Icertis Matter Management seamlessly within Office 365/Microsoft Word;

Tracking & Compliance —Tracks and enforces matter outcomes, such as settlement agreements or penalty obligations, using KPIs and a comprehensive dashboard, to help ensure outcome compliance; and

Secure Contracts & Matter Management — Robust authorization and encryption ensure secure collaboration on matter documents with external stakeholders.

Icertis Matter Management will be generally available June 2022. Visit the Icertis website for product details and more information.

