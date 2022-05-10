Roche Hosts Annual Children's Walk to Benefit Local, Underprivileged Youth

Raising funds for kids at Camp Tataya Mato whose lives have been impacted by HIV/AIDS

INDIANAPOLIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 125th anniversary, today Roche Diagnostics employees across the U.S. (Indianapolis; Tucson, AZ; Branchburg, NJ; Boston, MA, Carlsbad, CA and San Jose, CA) will participate in the annual Roche Children's Walk, which is aimed at improving the lives of children in our local communities and across the globe. Roche employees in Indianapolis are raising funds for Camp Tataya Mato (part of Jameson Camp), for kids whose lives are impacted by HIV/AIDS. Kids attending the camp come from low-income families and depend on financial assistance.

The Roche Indianapolis location is one of 182 Roche sites in more than 83 countries participating in the Children's Walk, benefiting kids in their local communities and in other developing countries. Employee donations are company-matched and used to support children's projects across the globe related to education, nutrition, primary healthcare and social development.

Roche employees participating in the walk will be joined this year by André Hoffmann and Jörg Duschmalé, both Roche family representatives and members of the Roche board of directors, who are visiting Indianapolis as part of Roche's 125th anniversary.

"Roche is proud to continue this important annual tradition that benefits children locally and around the world," said Matt Sause, president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America. "We believe in the power of collective impact, and through our efforts, we can improve the lives of children in need. Our continued support of this event is consistent with our commitment to make a lasting impact in the communities where we live and work."

Since the first company walk in 2003, more than 274,000 Roche employees have raised CHF 21 million in donations.

In addition to the Children's Walk, Roche gave employees across the globe the opportunity to submit "wishes" for other local charitable organizations as part of Roche's 125th-anniversary celebration. In the U.S., Roche employees' "wish" submissions addressed disparities in health, community and the workforce. The nonprofit winners – TeenWorks, Second Helpings, CHIP (Coalition for Homelessness Intervention & Prevention), Gennesaret Free Clinics and Tindley Accelerated School's Trailblazer Robotics Team – each will receive a charitable gift of $5,000. Additional wishes were granted from other Roche Diagnostics sites across the country.

About Camp Tataya Mato

Children attending Tataya Mato either have HIV/AIDS or have a close family member who does. This camp offers a unique combination of a traditional eight-day overnight summer camping experience combined with a program of personal growth and support of the child's family and caregiver. Tataya Mato campers partake in traditional camp activities including archery, rock climbing, creek stomping, culinary arts, journalism and art expressions. They are also immersed in a supportive and fun environment with children who are facing similar challenges and obstacles.

For more information about Camp Tataya Mato and how to donate, click here .

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalized healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, the company has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than 30 medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the thirteenth consecutive year, Roche has been recognized as one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceutical industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly-owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

