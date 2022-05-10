Shabang Music Festival Partners with Fan Engagement Platform Peeq

Allowing fans to relive their favorite moments and connect with artists in meaningful ways

LOS ANGELES , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Shabang Music Productions is announcing a partnership with Peeq, a fan engagement platform ( www.joinpeeq.com ) built by and for artists and industry leaders to connect with their fans and communities in a safe, bully-free space.

"Our partnership with Peeq will allow Shabang fans to connect and interact with artists like never before" --Greg Golf

"Fans want a peek behind the curtain of a music festival. Shabang is a rising star, and the team has spent the better portion of a decade building the festival into a premiere experience on California's Central Coast", says Glisten Cieslak, Chief Growth Officer at Peeq. "We believe in Shabang's commitment to redefining the boundaries of both the virtual and in-real-life concert experience."

Shabang Music Productions will present Shabang Live Music and Arts Festival at Laguna Lake Park May 13-14, with major headlining artists including STRFKR, Walker & Royce, TV Girl, The Knocks, VNSSA, Neil Frances and many more across 4 stages.

"For the first time since we started 8 years ago, Shabang will be a two-day festival to accommodate our largest line-up of musical performances to date with over 50 acts,"

says Shabang Co-Founder Greg Golf. " Our partnership with Peeq will allow Shabang fans to connect and interact with their favorite artists before, during, and after the festival like never before."

The partnership will allow fans to have access to unique content, behind the scenes events including practice sessions, tuneups, panels and live meet & greets.

About Peeq

Peeq provides a full suite of engagement tools, including unlockable content, connects (a customizable shout out functionality), spontaneous go-lives, produced live streams, virtual Meet & Greets, panels, and digital merchandise. The platform is invite-only for talent. Current talent includes musicians, artists, pop culture icons, actors, wrestlers, digital creators, and athletes like Todrick Hall, Hulk Hogan, Payton Moormeier, Tom Wilson, Carl Hagelin, Joseph Morgan, Ricky Flores and Holly Combs to name a few.

Peeq is a bully free platform and is committed to giving back. In addition to partnering with some amazing charities, we're also making charitable giving as easy as possible for everyone. More on: joinpeeq.com

