StyleSeat Announces Inaugural Awards: The Stylies

StyleSeat Continues to Champion Small Businesses by Recognizing Beauty and Wellness Pros on its Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, StyleSeat , the leading destination for booking beauty, grooming, and wellness services, announced the winners of its Inaugural Awards , titled The Stylies.

StyleSeat is the leading destination for booking beauty, grooming, and wellness services. (PRNewswire)

Created to recognize, honor, and, celebrate the beauty and wellness professionals that help make StyleSeat customers look and feel their best, The Stylies are yet another way that StyleSeat is supporting and providing necessary resources for small businesses.

"From the beginning, our goal has always been to grow small businesses," said StyleSeat founder and CEO Melody McCloskey. "Whether that's by filling last-minute cancellations or helping our Pros to get paid what they're worth so they can earn more, StyleSeat has helped to generate over $10.6 billion in revenue for small businesses. The Stylies is one of many next steps in helping our deserving Pros continue to grow!"

The Stylies are split into two categories: data-driven and community-driven. The data-driven category, based on data insights from 2021, features the Booked & Busy Award, the Client Choice Award, the Best In Award, and the Brand Ambassador Award. The community-driven category, which is based on word-of-mouth, features the Trendsetter Award and the Wisdom Award.

To be considered, eligible StyleSeat professionals submitted an application through StyleSeat. Nearly 900 submissions were received by the end of the nomination period.

For the Booked & Busy Award, the winners are Vincent Fillah (Olney, MD) and Darylmond Humphrey (Fort Worth, TX).

For the Client Choice Award, the winners are Lacora Lewis (Augusta, GA) and Alberto Delgado (Lubbock, TX).

For the Brand Ambassador Award, the winner is Kimberly Taylor-Green (Fort Wayne, IN).

For the Trendsetter Award, the winners are Gregory Tahir Woods (Atlanta, GA) and Emerald Owens-Taylor (Riverside, CA).

For the Wisdom Award, the winners are Bree'Ana Melick (Columbus, OH) and Thomas D. Slonaker (Phoenix, AZ).

For the Best In Award, the winners are as follows:

Braids: Diena Diallo ( McKinney, TX ), Nyisher Head ( Chicago, IL ), and Natasha Tuitt ( Atlanta, GA )

Natural Hair: Alex Nicole ( Alpharetta, GA ), Shauntele Harvey ( Dallas, TX ), and U'Lisa Towner ( Chicago, IL )

Hair Color: Ellie Ariapour ( Roswell, GA ), Jenn Fairchild ( Southlake, TX ), and Geneva Rygel ( Bloomingdale, IL )

Hair Treatments: Ashley Frencher ( Orland Park, IL ), Sharita Mullen ( Dallas, TX ), and Erica Crane ( Bowdon, GA )

Women's Haircuts: Yava Briscoe ( Arlington, TX ), Rasheed K. Ali ( Marietta, GA ), and Megumi Nakama ( Chicago, IL )

Kids: Robert Clark ( Snellville, GA ), Drew Gibson ( Frisco, TX ), and Richie Hype ( Chicago, IL )

Eyelashes: Chelcy Trejo ( Rockwall, TX ), Ashley Golden ( Chicago, IL ), and Sonya Currie ( Lithonia, GA )

Makeup: Bri Echols ( Athens, GA ), Ryan Sims ( Dallas, TX ), and Imari Allyce ( Chicago, IL )

Men's Haircuts: Alfonzo Vizueth ( Hillsboro, TX ), Devon McGee ( Chicago, IL ), and Phillip Dorsey ( Douglasville, GA )

Esthetician: LaTaria Truitt ( LaGrange, GA ), Erika Hollomon ( Dallas, TX ), and Vlada Kutseyko ( Chicago, IL )

Eyebrows: Preet Kaur ( Plano, TX ), Gheri Mattison ( Chicago, IL ), and Heidi Kasiske ( Roswell, GA )

To learn more about StyleSeat, please visit www.styleseat.com .

About StyleSeat:

StyleSeat is the leading destination for booking beauty, barber and wellness services. Melody McCloskey co-founded StyleSeat in 2011 to simplify the appointment booking process. Since its inception, StyleSeat has powered over 155 million appointments in cities across the United States. With StyleSeat, industry experts gain a place to showcase their work, connect with clients, and build their business, while clients can discover new services and stylists and book appointments on the go. For more information, please visit www.styleseat.com .

StyleSeat (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StyleSeat