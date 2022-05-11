Horter Turnkey Asset Management Program (TAMP) An Investor Solution for Today When Compared to Conventional Bond Market and S&P Investing

With a market where both stocks and bonds are down heavily, Horter Investment Management offers a tactical investing idea using TFA funds and models designed to mitigate investor risk – an innovative approach in contrast to the traditional portfolio balance of 40% bonds and 60% stocks.

CINCINNATI, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horter Investment Management (HIM), a registered investment advisory firm with 50 investment advisor representatives and relationships with over 40 independent advisory firms representing over 60 additional investment advisor representatives, today reported on their Turnkey Asset Management Program, a tactical investment approach which may provide an answer to today's down market.

"Most investors are not experienced at managing funds in the worst stock and bond market seen in years."

"While the stock market is down and bond market is suffering, investors are asking what now?," said Drew Horter, Founder & CEO Horter Investment Management. "Most investors are not experienced at managing funds in the worst stock and bond market seen in years."

By engaging Horter's sister company, Tactical Fund Advisors (TFA), and utilizing their unrestricted tactical income fund, the Horter tactical approach is responsive to a market that is distinctively confronted with today's challenges. TFA funds are celebrating their third year anniversary in June 2022.

Horter continued: "We feel our TFA Tactical Model is a strong investment approach in a volatile investment marketplace. Investors are advised to look at model results compared to the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) and S&P right now."

Horter Investment Management has now entered its 31st year as a Cincinnati, Ohio based investment management firm, with a deep knowledge base of innovative tactical investment ideas during trying times. The Horter Investment difference is unique partnerships and forward thinking in strategic planning while keeping a keen eye on how indexes are performing, particularly in a puzzling environment. For example, recently the company signed an agreement with a well-known advanced planning firm to help Horter clients with legacy and estate planning.

"Tough times require innovative thinking," concluded Horter. "That's where we come in."

About Horter Investment Management, LLC

Horter Investment Management, LLC, is a Cincinnati-based Registered Investment Advisor Firm, with over 50 investment advisor representatives and relationships with over 40 independent advisory firms representing over 60 additional investment advisor representatives. Drew K. Horter, CEO and Founder has over 40 years experience in money management and providing investment advice. Mr. Horter has coached and mentored 100's of advisors over the past 15 years. Horter Investment Management is a fiduciary, specializing in a modernized, tactical investing approach across a range of risk profiles. More info: www.horterinvestment.com

About TFA Fund Advisors

The group of TFA Mutual Funds based in Cincinnati, Ohio is currently comprised of six tactical mutual funds, and manages with multiple models, multiple methodologies, multiple timeframes in a unique multi-manager approach. The Funds share the goal of utilizing tactical portfolio management to deliver consistent, long-term results while maintaining the ability to dynamically adapt to changing stock and bond environments. More info: www.tfafunds.com

Investment advisory services offered through Horter Investment Management, LLC, a SEC-Registered Investment Advisor. Horter Investment Management does not provide legal or tax advice. Investment Advisor Representatives of Horter Investment Management may only conduct business with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered or exempt from registration requirements. Insurance and annuity products are sold separately through Horter Financial Strategies and other non-affiliated insurance agencies. Securities transactions for Horter Investment Management clients are placed through AXOS Advisor Services, TD Ameritrade and Nationwide Advisory Solutions.

Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC, located at 11726 Seven Gables Rd, Symmes Township, Cincinnati, OH 45249, is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC as an investment adviser should not be construed to imply that the SEC has approved or endorsed qualifications or the services Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC offers, or that its personnel possess a particular level of skill, expertise or training. Additional information about Tactical Fund Advisors is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Tactical Fund Advisors does not provide legal or tax advice.

Past performance may not be indicative of future results and the performance of a specific individual account may vary substantially from the composite performance. Therefore, no current or prospective client should assume that future performance will be profitable or equal the composite performance results reflected herein. In calculating account performance, HIM has relied upon information provided by various sources, primarily the account's custodian(s).

