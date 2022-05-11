Jacobs Awarded ATOM-5 Contract at NASA Ames Research Center

Agreement extends 23+ years supporting ATOM contract to further future space exploration

Project drives company strategy through innovative solutions and technologies

DALLAS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded the Aerospace Testing and Facilities Operations and Maintenance (ATOM-5) contract at NASA Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, California.

Photo Credit: NASA. Photo Description: A flight-like ADEPT skirt being tested in an arc-jet flow. (PRNewswire)

Jacobs is scheduled to transition to the new contract on June 2, 2022, to continue aerospace testing, facility operations and maintenance, IT system administration and support services for NASA Ames Research Center. The contract value is estimated at $220 million over five years including a one-year base period and four one-year options.

"This latest contract at the Ames Research Center allows us to continue our direct experience on the ATOM contract and our more than 60-year relationship with NASA," said Jacobs Executive Vice President and President of Critical Mission Solutions Steve Arnette. "Ames' world-class aerodynamic and aerothermal test capabilities are vital to current and next-generation aerospace programs. Jacobs welcomes the opportunity to continue enabling America's aeronautics, science and space technology programs to provide advanced R&D, scientific and technical solutions for a more connected and sustainable world."

Under this contract, Jacobs will be responsible for operation, maintenance, repair and management of Ames test facilities; planning, preparation, scheduling and execution of aeronautics and space technology tests; and design, implementation and checkout of advanced development projects. These tasks will support the Aeronautics Research Mission directorate, the Exploration Systems Development Directorate, the Space Launch System and the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle, in addition to commercial entities and other government agencies.

Jacobs' work history at NASA Ames Research Center dates to 1965 when it began operating the Center's 12-foot wind tunnel. As NASA's largest services contractor, Jacobs is a provider and integrator of full lifecycle aerospace capability, including design and construction; base, mission and launch operations; sustaining capital maintenance; secure and intelligent asset management; and development, modification, and testing processes for fixed assets supporting national government, military, defense and NASA, as well as commercial space companies.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

