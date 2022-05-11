LMS365 to Showcase Learning Platform Built into Microsoft 365 and Teams at ATD Orlando 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: LMS365 will be participating in the upcoming ATD Conference in Orlando , Florida to showcase its award winning learning solution to the learning and development community.

What: LMS365 will be offering demos of the learning platform to conference attendees. The ATD Conference educates and inspires professionals in the talent development field. As the largest EXPO for training and development practitioners, attendees can expect to learn about trends and best practices, discover new tools and solutions, and share ideas with peers who are committed to helping create a world that works better.

When: May 16-18, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Where: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida - West Concourse, Booth #909.

Why: As a leader in learning and development solutions, LMS365 is the only learning platform built into Microsoft 365 & Teams, enabling users to learn in the flow of work. LMS365 aims to empower organizations in the modern digital workplace through learning. With users in 60+ countries globally, it is the only cloud-based learning platform built into Microsoft 365. With its seamless integration with the host of Microsoft's modern workplace tools, LMS365 becomes more than just a platform for employee learning and training management; it becomes an all-in-one integrated learning solution for the modern age. For additional information, visit https://lms365.com/ .

About LMS365

LMS365 has 1000+ enterprise and public customers in 60+ countries. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based learning platforms in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile, and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use, and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint & Teams.

Website: https://LMS365.com

Media contact:

Jennifer Janes

Marketing Manager

jj@lms365.com

SOURCE LMS365