Mobilum Technologies and Binance, the World's Leading Cryptocurrency Infrastructure Provider, Sign Services Agreement to Leverage Mobilum's Payments Infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure, and the first solution provider of Fiat-to-Dex Tokens rails, is pleased to announce it has signed a strategic services agreement with Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange.

Mobilum Pay (CNW Group/Mobilum Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for its users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings. This includes trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Binance will engage Mobilum's fully compliant payment institution infrastructure and payment rails providing the acquiring of payment transactions and money remittance services for Binance, more specifically:

Acquiring payment transactions services provided by Mobilum Pay to Binance connected with processing Payments via the service within the Binance platform

Money remittance services provided by Mobilum Pay to Binance connected with the execution of transactions

Steven LaBella, Mobilum CEO commented, "The Mobilum team takes great pride in providing a quality suite of services for bridging the traditional world of finance to the digital world of finance. We are delighted to work with Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. That they have entrusted the Mobilum team to help in providing highly efficient, secure, scalable and fully-compliant payments infrastructure / rails to help with payment transactions and money remittance services, is a big accomplishment for our company and shareholders. We look forward to supporting the Binance team and a long-term bilateral partnership."

For further information: please contact Mobilum Investor Relations via email at ir@mobilum.com.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) is a technology-driven Digital Service Provider (DSP) with a mission to make digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, providing solutions for Exchanges, Wallets and Cryptocurrency Businesses, NFTs marketplaces, Protocols, Decentralized Applications and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, Metaverse and Play-to-Earn games, and Traditional Finance Institutions (Banks, Hedge Funds, Insurance and Fintech companies) opening its doors to digital assets space. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. For further information go to www.mobilum.com.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

Related Links

https://mobilum.com

https://www.binance.com

For further information: please contact Meredith or Julie, Investor Relations, +1 (604) 609 6169 or via email at ir@mobilum.com

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Mobilum's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Mobilum's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Mobilum's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, Mobilum does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Purple Crown Communications

Phone: +1 (604) 609-6169

Email: Purple Crown CommunicationsPhone: +1 (604) 609-6169Email: IR@mobilum.com

Mobilum Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mobilum Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobilum Technologies Inc.