NEW STUDY: Global CTV Impressions Outpace Mobile, Accounting for Nearly Half of Video Impressions

Innovid's Global Benchmarks Report findings further solidifies CTV's dominance in reaching and engaging global audiences

Report uncovers CTV's critical role in converged TV landscape and reveals deeper measurement and optimization tactics

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovid (NYSE: CTV), an independent advertising platform for delivery, personalization and measurement of converged TV, today announced findings from its 10th annual Global Benchmarks Report examining critical trends, advancements, and benchmarks in the video advertising industry. The report revealed that in 2021, CTV surpassed mobile as the channel with the greatest share of global video impressions, with nearly half (46%) of all video impressions, up from 40% in 2020. Meanwhile, mobile declined from 43% to 39%, showing that consumers continue to flock to streaming devices to consume content.

"CTV devices are now the most dominant platform for video ad impressions," said Jessica Hogue, GM, Measurement & Industries at Innovid. "As more consumers have transitioned to streaming, advertisers are shifting spend to the channel, and we expect that trend to continue with mobile and desktop losing more market share."

Some of the report's key takeaways and findings include:

CTV Takes Center Stage, Plan for Streaming Dominance

Advanced Creative Outperforms at Engaging Audiences

CTV Reach and Frequency Have Room to Scale

"The past two years have seismically changed consumer behavior and content consumption habits. Advertisers have had to keep pace with these changes while managing a roster of marketing tools, analyzing more data than ever before, and creating relevant, personalized experiences for their audiences," added Hogue. "As marketers further define their priorities, I hope these findings will renew their confidence in the power of measurement to drive business outcomes and empower them to utilize proven mediums like CTV to reach audiences at scale in a premium viewing environment."

The study analyzed 286 billion video and display advertising impressions across channels served on Innovid's platform between January 1 and December 31, 2021. Independent researchers looked across mobile, desktop, CTV devices, and social platforms to compile a complete picture of video advertising benchmarks and insights globally.

"As the worlds of digital and linear television converge, now is the time to look through a unified lens of reach and frequency and take action to optimize. Advertisers have technology-forward solutions like sequential messaging, frequency-capping and others available to measure faster and optimize for the best possible experience across the converged media landscape," said Hogue.

The full Innovid Global Benchmarks Report is available here .

