Research Shows Pycnogenol® French Maritime Pine Bark Extract Is a Key Natural Supplement to Support Women's Health Throughout Life

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's health goals and concerns evolve and change with age. In observance of National Women's Health Month during May, experts are highlighting Pycnogenol® French maritime pine bark extract as a leading supplement for women's health throughout life. The super antioxidant is supported by a vast catalog of research demonstrating its widespread benefits for supporting skin, cognitive and joint health and managing menstrual pain, UTIs and menopause.

"Women's Health Month is a time for women to make their health and well-being a top priority. A woman's health goals and concerns will change with age and a science-backed supplement like Pycnogenol® presents an opportunity to develop a daily routine that delivers benefits throughout your life stages," says renowned natural health physician and author, Dr. Fred Pescatore.

Pycnogenol® French maritime pine bark extract is a proven, unique, standardized blend of powerful natural antioxidants. It has four basic properties that work to provide benefits to the entire body, especially for women's health. Pycnogenol® acts as a natural anti-inflammatory, supports the generation of collagen and hyaluronic acid and aids in the production of endothelial nitric oxide, which helps to dilate blood vessels.

Early Life

"Early in life, especially from their late teens to early 30s, millions of women experience painful menstrual periods that can make days miserable and even make them miss school or work. Many women also experience an increased risk for developing UTIs during this time," says Dr. Pescatore.

Daily supplementation with Pycnogenol® has been shown to reduce abdominal discomfort by 80 percent and cramping by 77 percent in women experiencing troubled menstrual periods. With its antioxidant properties, Pycnogenol® is also effective at reducing infection occurrence and decreasing painful symptoms, like burning and itching when urinating, for those who suffer from urinary tract infections.

Perimenopause & Menopause

"Menopause is a condition women will experience for approximately one-third of their lifetime and perimenopause can bring agonizing symptoms years before that due to disruptive hormonal shifts," says Dr. Pescatore.

For those looking for a safe, natural alternative shown to improve perimenopausal and menopausal symptoms, including hot flushes and nightly sweating, menstrual problems, memory and concentration problems, anxiety, nervousness, sleeping problems and others, while having no impact on hormonal levels, Pycnogenol® provides a must-try option.

For perimenopausal women, studies have also shown that those who supplemented with Pycnogenol® saw a significant reduction of cardiovascular risk marker, homocysteine.

Post-Menopause

"Joint health and cognitive health are concerns women in their 50s and 60s face as mobility and cognition tend to decline with age," says Dr. Pescatore. "I often remind my patients to be proactive with your joint and cognitive health earlier in life to reduce risk and support your goals to live life more on your terms through advanced age."

Those who suffer from joint discomfort often rely on pain medication. Pycnogenol® provides a natural option that, in various studies, has shown joints were more flexible and less medication was required after supplementation. Pycnogenol® also has been shown to boost overall cognitive performance, including daily decision making and stress management, for those over age fifty-five.

