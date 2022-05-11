SmartStop Asset Management Changes Name to Strategic Asset Management

Company to relocate headquarters to Irvine, Calif.

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Asset Management, LLC, a privately held alternative asset management and real estate investment firm, announced today that it has changed its name to Strategic Asset Management I, LLC ("SAM"), effective immediately.

"The new name reflects our continued commitment to our student and senior housing portfolio, while also expanding our platform to include conventional multifamily and industrial properties," said John Strockis, SAM's president. "Our investors want tax-advataged real estate investments, and we're excited to expand our portfolio while offering both cash flow and capital appreciation."

SAM will relocate its corporate headquarters to Irvine, California during the second half of 2022 to better accommodate its staff, which includes asset management and acquisitions professionals, as well as its in-house transfer agent, Strategic Transfer Agent Services.

SAM is the sponsor of Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Inc., a publicly registered, non-traded real estate investment trust, that currently owns and manages a portfolio valued in excess of $225 million. The company has sponsored multiple other investment vehicles and recently completed a successful portfolio sale of four student housing properties to an institutional investor for a purchase price in excess of $275 million that generated solid, risk-adjusted returns.

Strategic Asset Management I, LLC ("SAM") is a diversified real estate company focused on commercial real estate, with an emphasis in student, senior and conventional multifamily housing. Since 2004, SAM and its affiliates have completed approximately $6 billion in real estate transactions. For additional information, please visit www.sam.com or contact Strategic Asset Management's president, John Strockis, at jstrockis@sam.com.

