NEENAH, Wis., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve5's Rebel Hard Beverages, home to Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee and Hard Tea, is expanding their product portfolio through a new Hard Brunch Variety Pack, while also pressing the limits of Hard Juice.

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee Launches New Hard Brunch Variety Pack and Debuts New Hard Juice Platform

The Hard Brunch Variety Pack will include the Original Hard Coffee, Mocha Hard Latte, and will feature three new premium malt-based beverages including Orange Mimosa, Peach Bellini, and Strawberry Sangria. The Hard Juice Variety Pack will feature four new premium malt-based Hard Juice beverages that range from Plum Yuzu, Blood Orange Starfruit, Pineapple Mango, and Blueberry Acai.

"Through our research, we have found over and over again that the Progressive Adult Beverage (PAB's) consumer is looking for new and different and demands amazing flavor", said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager, Twelve5's Rebel Hard Beverages. "The Twelve5's Rebel Hard Beverage brand has pushed the limits of flavor and experience through our Hard Coffee and Hard Tea platforms. With the addition of Hard Juice and Hard Brunch, we are excited to introduce our consumers to new PAB's that can both enhance their occasion while providing a full-flavor beverage experience."

Each Twelve5's Rebel Hard Brunch and Hard Juice Beverage is a flavor experience that is unique, delicious, and refreshing. Tasting notes include:

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Brunch The Original. Smooth and Creamy just like your morning latte, but with a 5% ALC./VOL. kick.

A premium malt-based juice paired with Orange Juice and Champagne notes and 5% ALC./VOL.

A premium malt-based juice paired with Peach and Sparkling Wine notes and 5% ALC./VOL.

Rich in flavor and fruit forward, this premium malt-base juice is version of a summer classic with 5% ALC./VOL.

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Juice Sweet and tangy and bursting with flavor. Made with real juice and a premium malt-base, this Hard Juice comes in at 100 calories per serving and 5% ALC./VOL.

A perfect blend of sweet and tart flavor notes brings a beautiful balance to this Hard Juice. A premium malt-based beverage made with real juice and only 100 calories and 5% ALC./VOL.

A tropical fusion of Pineapple and Mango notes with a premium malt-base, made with real juice, and only 100 calories and 5% ALC./VOL.

Fresh Blueberry and Acai flavors unite with a premium malt-base, real juice, only 100 calories per serving and 5% ALC./VOL.

The Twelve5's Rebel Hard Brunch and Hard Juice line-up will be available in Grocery Stores, Liquor Stores, C-Stores, and other retail locations that sell premium malt-based alcoholic beverages starting in June. Over 45 states currently distribute Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee and Hard Tea products in 4 packs, 8 packs and large format cans. To find Twelve5's Rebel Hard Beverages near you, visit the store locator at rebelhardcoffee.com/find. 21+. Please Drink Responsibly.

About Twelve5 Beverage Company

Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is produced by Twelve5 Beverage Company, the founders of the hard coffee category. Twelve5 Beverage Company was founded in 2018 with a focus on pioneering innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer preferences. The launch of Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee in August 2020 marked an opportunity to expand Twelve5 Beverage Company's products to a new audience. For more information, visit rebelhardcoffee.com.

