EquitiesFirst and 14 Peaks' Nimsdai Purja Begin Epic Journey to Top of the World

HONG KONG, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EquitiesFirst, the global asset-based financing corporation, today announced a new partnership with 14 Peaks mountaineer Nimsdai Purja MBE ("Nims") as he ascends Everest in May 2022.

Announcing the partnership, EquitiesFirst Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Al Christy Jr said today, "We are delighted to partner with Nims who has achieved legendary status in making the impossible, possible. When the opportunity arose to be part of Nims' 2022 Everest ascent, and his next extraordinary journey, it was an immediate yes from all of us at EquitiesFirst. Nims' perspective that, with a determined approach and positive mindset, everything in life is possible, aligns precisely with our own business philosophy."

Nims achieved global recognition through the global hit Netflix documentary "14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible" which recorded him summiting all 14 of the world's highest mountains in just six months and six days in 2019. Born in Nepal, and formerly serving in the British Special Forces, Nims' 14 Peaks journey started with climbing Annapurna, Nepal in April 2019 and ended at the summit of Shishapangma, China in October 2019.

"My mountaineering mission began in December 2012 when I set out on a trek to Everest Base Camp. This experience fired my passion and ambition for the mountains. I'd like to say a big thank you and welcome Al Christy and the EquitiesFirst global team as our partner for this Everest climb – together we are making this 'mission possible'".

The May 2022 ascent will see Nims again summit the world's highest mountain, Everest, climbing 8,849 metres. As seen on 14 Peaks, Nims' Everest journey is sure to be another thrilling, action-packed story with courage, perseverance and human endeavour at its heart.

Nims' values align well with EquitiesFirst's which is in the business of providing progressive capital to help businesses and individuals achieve their ambitions. Founded in 2002 by Al Christy Jr, the corporation understands the challenges life can throw at people and business.

Al started out by helping save a third-generation, family-owned apple farm in Michigan, USA by providing the capital needed to secure their business and legacy. Since founding, EquitiesFirst has successfully completed US$3 billion in capital raising for clients around the world.

Nims stands alone in terms of Big Mountain success. Only 44 climbers have achieved the feat of consecutively ascending all 14 of the world's highest peaks. The previous world record stood at seven years, 10 months and six days. Nims achieved the same feat in just six months and six days.

Nims rewrote the history books in a monumental manner in 2019, defining his climbing mission as "Project Possible" because so many sceptics said his 14 Peaks challenge would prove impossible.

Alongside completing his overall mission of ascending the world's 14 tallest peaks in 2019, Nims also achieved a further six world records in the process. The speed in which Nims and team completed the challenge was awe-inspiring. Through skill, planning, sheer self-belief and determination Nims showed the impossible is possible.

Standing on the summit of Shishapangma having completed all 14 Peaks was an incredible feeling reports Nims: "It was a victory for everyone. For everyone who has a dream. For everyone who wants to go above and beyond. I wanted our 14 Peaks Challenge to inspire people with a love for the Big Mountains. More than that, I want everyone to know that if you set your mind to something you can achieve it - no matter who you are or where you are from."

About Equities First Holdings

Founded in 2002, EquitiesFirst is a global investor specializing in long-term asset-backed financing. EquitiesFirst's approach overcomes traditional limitations and redefines the financing experience through providing efficient access to capital for listed companies, entrepreneurs and investors against publicly traded securities. The total value of loans transacted is more than US$3 billion as of January 2022.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, USA, EquitiesFirst maintains an international footprint of twelve offices in eight countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, China, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Australia. EquitiesFirst is appropriately licensed and/or registered in all jurisdictions.

EquitiesFirst is the pioneer of Progressive Capital – a partnership approach to investment, rooted in respect, mutual interest and understanding. EquitiesFirst delivers liquidity solutions that are vital, transformative and move partners forward.

For more information, please visit www.equitiesfirst.com/.

About Nimsdai

Nimsdai 'Nims' Purja is the multi-world record breaking mountaineer who climbed all 14 of the world's "Death Zone" peaks over 8,000m in just six months and six days in 2019. He led the first winter ascent of the "Savage Mountain" K2 in 2021. His documentary film "14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible" is out now on Netflix as is his best-selling book "Beyond Possible". Nims is a UNEP Mountain Advocate, a Global Goodwill Ambassador for Nepal Tourism and founder of the charitable Nimsdai Foundation.

