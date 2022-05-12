Pegasus Residential Named Management Company for 17 Community Portfolio

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Residential, a 2022 National Multifamily House Council's (NMHC) Top 50 Manager, has been selected to manage a seventeen-community portfolio totaling over 1,900 units. This portfolio includes market-rate and student housing communities. The transaction supports the company's initiative to double in size by 2027 by continuing to expand its footprint in Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas.

Pegasus Residential (PRNewsfoto/Pegasus Residential) (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited for the unprecedented growth we have experienced over the last 18 months with the acquisition of 89 communities and over 19,148 units, including this most recent acquisition.," Lindy Ware, CEO of Pegasus Residential, says. "These properties will enable us to offer housing in both new and existing Pegasus markets; and, we're poised to take on more portfolio deals like this one as we strive to execute on our Pegasus Next initiative to become the best company with the best culture in the multifamily industry."

About Pegasus Residential

Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third-party management company with a footprint that spans nine states and 32 metropolitan markets. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Pegasus presently has remote offices in Richmond, Charleston, Charlotte, Raleigh, Orlando, Denver and Dallas. Pegasus manages over 44,208 units for more than 40 clients. Aside from daily management of communities in their portfolio, Pegasus provides expertise to clients for acquisitions, new developments, and re-developments, as well as branding and marketing and building and construction services. Pegasus Residential management combines both national and local market knowledge for optimal performance. To learn more about Pegasus, visit www.pegasusresidential.com.

