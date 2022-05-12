Sun Life announces election of directors

Sun Life logo (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced that the 10 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 18, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Deepak Chopra 318,160,730 99.0% 3,202,597 1.0% Stephanie L. Coyles 320,814,473 99.8% 548,854 0.2% Ashok K. Gupta 320,700,800 99.8% 662,527 0.2% M. Marianne Harris 320,237,789 99.6% 1,125,538 0.4% David H. Y. Ho 320,664,759 99.8% 698,568 0.2% Helen M. Mallovy Hicks 320,808,953 99.8% 554,374 0.2% Marie-Lucie Morin 320,757,534 99.8% 605,793 0.2% Scott F. Powers 319,261,887 99.3% 2,101,440 0.7% Kevin D. Strain 320,799,884 99.8% 563,443 0.2% Barbara G. Stymiest 315,189,097 98.1% 6,174,230 1.9%



The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on www.sunlife.com and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , respectively.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.35 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

