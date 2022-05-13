ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS AND CASINO ARIZONA & TALKING STICK RESORT ANNOUNCE EXCITING NEW PARTNERSHIP

PHOENIX, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Diamondbacks and Casino Arizona, an enterprise owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC), today announce a new partnership naming the popular casino and its sister property, Talking Stick Resort, as the Official Casino and Resort Partner for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The new agreement will include visible signage and exclusive VIP experiences for casino and resort guests.

(PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to welcome Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort to our family," said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. "The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community has long been a valued partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and I look forward to growing our relationship with Casino Arizona, creating memorable experiences for their guests at Chase Field and impacting members of their community."

As part of the partnership, the logos of Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort will be featured on signage throughout the ballpark, including unique field insignias in front of the home and visiting dugouts. The Arizona Diamondbacks will also open a one-of-a-kind VIP lounge behind the visiting dugout for Casino Arizona and their guests to enjoy during games. Additionally, this partnership will enhance the team's annual Native American Inter-Tribal Baseball and Softball Tournament (Wednesday, May 25-Sunday, May 29, 2022) and Native American Recognition Day (Sunday, May 29, 2022).

This announcement builds on more than a decade of a celebrated partnership at Salt River Fields (SRF), home of the first Major League Baseball facility to be built on Native American land. Since SRF opened in 2011, the facility holds the top 9 all-time attendance records in the history of MLB Spring Training, has brought infrastructure and investment to the area and is the site for the very moving USS Arizona Memorial Gardens, located at the stadium's Home Plate entrance.

"We are always looking for like-minded organizations with which to align our Enterprise," said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort. "Over the course of our lengthy relationship with the Arizona Diamondbacks, they have demonstrated a true commitment to their fans and the greater community. We are excited for Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort to grow with a partner who shares our values."

For decades, the D-backs and the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation (Foundation) have been committed to investing in and supporting the Arizona Native American Community with over $3,000,000 in charitable contributions to the community over nearly half a century. In 1999, the Foundation established the Native American Inter-Tribal Baseball and Softball Tournament, which has made it possible for 20,000 youth and young adults as well as 1,200 Inter-Tribal teams to participate in the friendly but competitive event. Continuing their commitment to quality tournaments and fields for the community, together with the Colorado Rockies, the D-backs refurbished Lehi Field, with an additional SRPMIC field planned in the coming year.

This expanding relationship was a natural progression for both organizations who share a common focus on engaging entertainment, premium events, unmatched guest experiences and meaningful commitments to the community.

About Casino Arizona & Talking Stick Resort

Casino Arizona is independently owned and operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. Located in Scottsdale, Ariz. at the Loop 101 Freeway and McKellips Rd., it offers visitors more than 100,000 square feet devoted to gaming, dining, and entertainment. Visit www.casinoarizona.com for more information.

About Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks provide industry-leading entertainment in a clean, safe and family-friendly environment and make a positive impact on its fans and civic partners. The D-backs' pinnacle on-field moment was their 2001 World Series title. The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation has donated $75 million in charitable contributions to the Arizona community since 1997. The club plays their home games in downtown Phoenix at Chase Field, the first Major League Baseball stadium to feature a pool. The team was established in 1995 and played their inaugural season in 1998. For more information, please visit dbacks.com and losdbacks.com or @Dbacks and @LosDbacks on social media.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talking Stick Resort; Casino Arizona