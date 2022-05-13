Beyond Type 1 Launches Mental Health Portal

Global nonprofit partners with mental health organization to shine light on the mental toll associated with managing a chronic condition and provide mental health resources to community

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Type 1 , a global diabetes nonprofit, today announced the launch of its mental health portal in support of Mental Health Awareness Month. The global nonprofit partnered with BetterHelp to provide affordable mental health resources and services to its online community with two weeks of free, professional online therapy.

The new portal is meant to serve as a starting point for those living with diabetes to learn more about resources available to them, share their experiences and seek support regarding their mental health.

"We must acknowledge how the burden associated with managing a chronic illness impacts our mental wellbeing," said Mariana Gómez, Beyond Type 1's Vice President of Emerging Markets. "Living with a chronic condition like diabetes is not only taxing on our bodies, but also our minds. We recognize there are no breaks when it comes to managing diabetes, which can be an incredibly daunting burden. We want to provide the diabetes community a space to connect with and hear from others experiencing similar burnout and learn about the tools available to them."

The portal includes poignant firsthand accounts from those managing diabetes and their mental health, as well as action plan options and resources for caregivers and people living with diabetes.

"Living with chronic health conditions can be emotionally taxing and lead to feelings of loneliness—especially if those conditions cause someone to miss out on activities or rituals they see those around them participating in regularly," said Courtney Cope, LMFT, BetterHelp's Clinical Operations Lead. "Online therapy with a licensed BetterHelp provider makes strengthening one's inner resilience in the face of chronic illness easier and more accessible than ever."

Beyond Type 1 will continue to expand the resources available on the site throughout Mental Health Awareness month and beyond.

"This new portal is just the beginning of our renewed efforts to put mental health at the forefront of our work at Beyond Type 1," Gómez continued. "By partnering with organizations like BetterHelp, we can expand the accessibility of mental health resources and amplify the voices of people managing mental health and living with type 1 and 2 diabetes."

To learn more about mental health resources available and hear personal anecdotes about managing mental health from those living with diabetes, visit the portal at https://beyondtype1.org/mental-health/.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. Founders + Leadership support operational expenses so that 100% of every dollar raised directly supports the most promising global efforts and programs working to educate, advocate and cure type 1 diabetes.

