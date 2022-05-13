REFRESHED 2023 LEXUS UXH ADDS PERFORMANCE, MULTIMEDIA, SAFETY ENHANCEMENTS

UX will be exclusively hybrid in line with Lexus Electrified plan

Lexus Interface offers larger touchscreen for drivers and passengers

New F SPORT Design and Handling grades offered

Enhanced vehicle body rigidity and quietness

PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new 2023 UX 250h brings urban dweller style and improved driving dynamics for the upcoming model year. Enhancements to the hybrid crossover deliver on what guests have been looking for with the addition of Lexus Interface, a larger touchscreen and Lexus Safety System+ 2.5. The vehicle will be on sale in late summer 2022.

2023 Lexus UXh F SPORT (PRNewswire)

"The new UXh aims to enhance the appeal of electrified vehicles, especially Hybrid EVs, by further evolving the driving experience and advanced safety equipment in a uniquely Lexus way," said Mitsuteru Emoto, chief engineer, Lexus International. "With thorough attention to detail, the Lexus team worked to develop these two key features so that customers around the world could enjoy a sense of luxury and a comfortable, safe and secure driving experience."

In the U.S., the UX will only be available with a hybrid powertrain to further align with the brand's work towards the realization of a carbon-neutral society. With an exhilarating drive and diverse options for luxury buyers, Lexus is broadening its portfolio of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).

Refined and Exhilarating Performance

Lexus has sought to provide the new 2023 UXh a more refined driving performance through updates to steering response, handling stability and refined ride quality. Structural rigidity was improved by adding 20 spot welding points on the body, and the electronic power steering and shock absorbers were re-calibrated accordingly.

Improved noise and vibration reduction were achieved with the addition of newly developed Bridgestone 18-inch run-flat tires on new UXh models.

Focused F SPORT Packages for Design and Handling

For 2023, the UX 250h F SPORT's driving appearance and sportiness have been further enhanced through the expansion into the F SPORT Design and Handling packages. On the exterior, both models have F SPORT wheels, grille, dark roof rails, a black roof, moonroof, rain sensing wipers, fog and cornering lamps, automatic headlamp leveling and painted wheel arch molding.

Building on F SPORT Design, the F SPORT Handling package adds standard performance dampers®*1 and an Active Variable Suspension (AVS)*2. The rear performance dampers® quickly absorb body flex and minor vibrations to further sharpen handling and improve overall ride comfort and quietness. In addition, with the responding damping force adjustment, the AVS simultaneously maintains a flat posture and absorbs excess shock, even on road surfaces with a combination of large undulations and minor bumps. This results in enhanced steering response, stability and a comfortable ride. Steering response is further improved by adding a brace to the steering gear.

Inside the F SPORT Handling, the UXh also receives an aluminum footrest and scuff plate in addition to F SPORT-exclusive sports seats, steering wheel, shift knob, meters and aluminum sports pedals. Both driver and passenger can enjoy memory F SPORT seats with heated and ventilated options. Digital key, heated auto-dim, side mirrors with memory and auto-dim, rear-view mirror with HomeLink increase the F SPORT Handling experience for the driver in tangible ways.

Latest Multimedia System and Improved Cockpit Usability

The 2023 UX 250h features the new state-of-the-art Lexus Interface multimedia system, with a larger, higher-resolution touchscreen display. Overall cabin usability has been improved by optimizing the shapes and switch layout of the instrument panel and console area. The wireless charging space has been vertically extended and LED lighting has been added at the top for improved usability. Two USB charging connectors have also been added in the front of the console.

The Lexus Interface multimedia system and connected services present a re-envisioned user experience for UX drivers and passengers. With a standard 8-inch or optional 12.3-inch touch display mounted closer to the driver, the system features the latest display featuring higher resolution and smartphone like anti-glare technology. Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls.

Lexus Interface incorporates a new Voice Assistant available through voice activation or accessible via a button on the steering wheel. Simple phrases like "Hey Lexus" awaken the system for voice activated commands. Developed with a human-centered approach, the Lexus Interface Assistant allows for a natural and intuitive way for guests to interact with the new multimedia system. Designed with dual microphones, enhanced noise-cancellation, seat detection and speaker location capabilities, the system enables a voice-first approach providing front seat occupants an expanded and interactive experience to access media, phone and vehicle settings such as climate control.

With the available Connected Services Drive Connect subscription, drivers and passengers have access to Cloud Navigation, Destination Assist and the Intellligent Assistant features. The cloud navigation offered through Drive Connect allows for real-time Over-the-Air updates for traffic and routing information and Points of Interest (POI). To ensure up-to-date search capability, Google POI data is integrated. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination. The available Intelligent Assistant expands upon the standard Assistant capabilities with a Drive Connect subscription. Convenience features such as weather and location-based notifications are accessible, including address and POI search with navigation through Intelligent Assistant. With Wi-Fi Connect*7, the Intelligent Assistant offers integrated audio streaming functionality.

Lexus Interface also allows for dual Bluetooth®*6 phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay®*4 and Android Auto™*5 compatibility.

The new UXh comes with a host of additional standard Connected Services. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Locator and Collision Assistance with a 3-year trial service. Service Connect offers drivers the capability of receiving Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders with a 5-year trial.

With the Lexus app, users can stay connected to their UX 250h with a three-year trial of Remote Connect service. Users can activate headlights, lock/unlock the doors and remote start the vehicle. Users can also check the vehicle status, receive reminder notifications and set guest driver alerts.

Expanded Functionality of Lexus Safety System+ 2.5

The new 2023 UXh comes standard with the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 preventive safety technology. The aim is to prevent accidents, further reduce traffic injuries and fatalities and to lighten the burden on drivers.

The performance of the single-lens camera and millimeter-wave radar has been improved to expand the response range of the Pre-Collision System (PCS), which is designed to detect daytime bicyclists and pedestrians in low-light conditions and, at intersections, to detect oncoming vehicles before right turns *2 and pedestrians crossing the street from the direction toward which the vehicle was traveling before it started to make a right or left turn. Also featured are functions such as Emergency Steering Assist, which assists steering within the vehicle's lane as cued by the driver.







The lane-recognition functions of Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), which is an advanced driving support function that supports steering to keep the vehicle in the center of the lane, have been improved through the application of AI technologies that expand the assist range, resulting in smoother and more-continuous steering assist.







A curve speed-control function that decelerates the vehicle in advance according to the size of an approaching curve has been added to Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) (with an all-speed tracking function), which controls acceleration and deceleration so that the distance to an immediately preceding vehicle is constant within the speed set when driving on motor-vehicle-only roadways and others.

*1. "Performance Dampers" is a registered trademark of Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. *2. When driving on the left side of the road. When driving on the right side of the road, when turning left. *3. Apple, Apple CarPlay and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc.

The iPhone trademark is used under license from iPhone Co. *4. Android, Android Auto and YouTube are trademarks of Google LLC *5. Wi-Fi connectivity is supported only with Apple CarPlay *6. Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

Media Contact

Amanda Roark

469-292-2636

amanda.roark@lexus.com

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexus