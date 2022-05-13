SLK Software appoints Ajay Kumar as CEO to usher in the next phase of innovation in enterprise digital transformation

CINCINNATI, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SLK Software, a global technology services provider, has announced the appointment of Ajay Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer. SLK Software brings together analytics, intelligent automation, and AI to create leading-edge technology solutions that help companies reimagine their businesses. The firm works with Fortune 500 banking and financial services, investment, insurance, and manufacturing enterprises.

An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Kumar previously held the role of President and Chief Business Officer at SLK Software. He brings two decades of experience in leading P&L transformation in organizations like Wipro and DXC Technology.

Speaking about his appointment, Ajay Kumar, CEO, SLK Software, said, "SLK has built deep relationships with its clients over the last two decades. With unparalleled expertise and a proven ability to deliver on AI-driven transformation combining machine learning, data analytics, and automation SLK helps organizations modernize and transform their business, become future-ready and ride the digital wave with ease and confidence. I am honored and look forward to lead the next phase of the company where the focus is on delivering peak performance for our clients, enhancing brand value for our associates, and driving industry leading growth."

SLK Group Chairman, Parth Amin said, "SLK has made its mark as a trusted partner to enterprises with a relationship-first approach and deep technology expertise at its core. Our focus has always been on nurturing talent and being a purpose driven organization. I'm confident that under Ajay's leadership we will further strengthen the culture of employee - client partnerships and enable our customers to reimagine their business for the future."

SLK also recently launched its new brand positioning of business re-imagination. It has articulated the same in the form of a new brand promise — "shaping positive change". SLK's new logo and visual identity are inspired by its core principles of a culture of partnerships, accountability, and the spirit of leading our clients forward with a futures-thinking mindset.

SLK is a global technology services provider focused on bringing AI, intelligent automation, and analytics together to create leading-edge technology solutions for our customers through a culture of partnership with them, led by an evolutionary mindset. For over 20 years, we've helped organizations across diverse industries - insurance providers, financial service organizations, investment management companies, and manufacturers - reimagine their business and solve their present and future needs. Being A Great Place To Work Certified, we encourage an approach of constructively challenging the status quo in all that we do to enable peak business performance for our customers and for ourselves, through disruptive technologies, applied innovation, and purposeful automation. Find out how we help leading organizations reimagine their business at https://www.slksoftware.com/ .

