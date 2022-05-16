HOPIUM proposes the appointment of French Cabinet Minister for Transport, Mr. Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, as a member of its Board of Directors

PARIS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPIUM, the first French manufacturer of high-end hydrogen vehicles, announces today the strengthening of its governance, with the proposed appointment of Jean-Baptiste Djebbari as a member of its Board of Directors. This appointment will be submitted to the approval of HOPIUM's next General Assembly, on June 20th, 2022.

Olivier Lombard, founder, and CEO of HOPIUM, declared: "I am honored and proud to welcome Jean-Baptiste Djebbari to this tremendous French industrial adventure, and to count on his vitality and his widely proven expertise in the fields of energy and transports. His arrival on Hopium's Board of Directors is a major step in our development. I look forward to starting this collaboration and meet tomorrow's challenges together."

French Cabinet Minister for Transport from 2019 to 2022, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari is a well-known figure with a track record of excellence in the mobility sectors, both working as an aircraft pilot for private companies and within the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGAC). As an elected member of French National Assembly from 2017, he immediately specialized in the stakes of transportation, helding a "whip" position within the Sustainable Development Spatial and Regional Planning Committee, before joining the Government. Jean-Baptiste Djebbari graduated from Ecole Nationale de l'Aviation Civile (ENAC) and Ecole Polytechnique.

Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans, founded Hopium, a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles, as an achievement resulting from his experience acquired on the racing circuits. With the automotive culture in his heritage, Olivier Lombard has driven for 7 years hydrogen- powered racing cars, making him the world's most experienced racer in this field. As an open-air laboratory, the race has allowed Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet today's environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change. Hopium brings together a team of experts and leading partners at the forefront of innovation in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, technology, and automotive engineering.

