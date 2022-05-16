Ketel One Botanical Kicks Off Spritz Season with Floral Visionary Maurice Harris and a Blooming Botanical Spritz-Inspired Collection

The limited-edition shoppable edit on TheBar.com will feature custom bouquets and cocktail towels alongside an elevated home entertaining curation

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring and summer entertaining just got a little easier—and more stylish—with a limited-edition collaboration from Ketel One Botanical and Los Angeles-based floral artist Maurice Harris. Launching this week on TheBar.com, the Botanical Spritz-inspired collection features exclusive preserved floral bouquets by Harris, alongside custom-designed decorative towels, and other on-trend items like glassware, cocktail accessories, and more—all to ensure seasonal hosting is a breeze.

Dubbed the Spritz into Summer Collection, the edit includes an array of offerings—some original and some hand-selected—that are inspired by the unique flavor profiles of each award-winning varietal of Ketel One Botanical: Cucumber & Mint, Grapefruit & Rose, and Peach & Orange Blossom. Bookending the exclusive compilation are items designed by Harris himself, including elegant preserved floral arrangements, and a trio of cocktail towels bearing bespoke patterns that bring the groundbreaking product lineup to life. Equal parts vibrant and functional, these accessories provide an artistic pop of color to any entertaining space, whether it be a kitchen, outdoor patio, or home bar. Additional items in the collection include colored wine glasses from Estelle Colored Glass, rose-shaped ice molds, cocktail picks, and bowls perfect for showcasing garnishes for the Ketel One Botanical signature serve, the Botanical Spritz.

The Ketel One Botanical Spritz allows everyone to enjoy delicious effervescence with low-lift required from the at-home bartender. Truly immersive, seasonal sips have never been easier, with the only necessary ingredients being a chosen Ketel One Botanical varietal, soda water, and a fresh fruit or herb garnish. Simply build in a wine glass over ice and delight guests at with time to spare for the best part of hosting—relaxing and connecting with friends. For on-the-go occasions, Ketel One Botanical offers a similar version of its signature cocktail in an equally delightful, canned format.

The partnership reflects the commitments Ketel One Botanical and Maurice Harris have made towards craftsmanship and artistry, with Harris expressing; "I'm so excited to be able to give each of the spirits a personality and translate that into a sensorial experience. At my floral studio—and with everything I do—I aim to inspire joy, creativity, and individuality. Finding that same passion in a like-minded partner is what makes collaborations like this all the more fun and fruitful."

"We're so thrilled to see Ketel One Botanical further come to life through Maurice Harris's floral creations. We see this collaboration as the perfect launch into our biggest Spritz Season yet," says Ketel One Director, Olivia Kupfer. "Ketel One Botanical fits so seamlessly into any occasion that calls for a cocktail, especially as we enter the warmer months, and where consumers are looking for something more exciting than a glass of white wine."

For anyone looking for a stylish upgrade to at-home seasonal entertaining or truly wow with their next host gift, the Spritz into Summer Collection is a one-stop-shop to elevate your gifting experience with gorgeous blooms alongside the perfectly curated hosting suite, all of which inspires fun at every step. Items in the collection, with creations and curations by Maurice Harris and Ketel One Botanical range from $8 to $247. The collection will be available starting May 19th at TheBar.com when Harris will host a live shopping event on the website. Consumers who are interested in tuning in can RSVP at https://live.thebar.com. For more information and cocktail inspiration, visit @ketelonebotanical and @bloomandplume.

Please Drink Responsibly. Whether a water or a Spritz, make your choice delightful.

KETEL ONE BOTANICAL. Made With Vodka Distilled With Real Botanicals And Infused With Natural Flavors. 30% Alc/Vol. © Double Eagle Brands, B.V. Imported by Ketel One USA, Aliso Viejo, CA. Per 1.5 oz.: 73 Cals, 0g Carbs, 0g Protein, 0g Fat

About Ketel One Botanical

Ketel One Botanical is a first-of-its-kind spirit made from vodka distilled with real botanicals and infused with natural fruit and botanical essences. Made with 100% non-GMO grain, this 30% ABV spirit is an exceptionally smooth, fresh-tasting drink with no carbs, no artificial flavors, no added sugar and no artificial sweeteners. Ketel One Botanical is available nationwide in three varietals: Peach & Orange Blossom, Cucumber & Mint, and Grapefruit & Rose, at your local spirits retailer for a suggested retail price of $24.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information please visit www.ketelonebotanical.com.

